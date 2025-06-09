BTS Reunion 2025: HYBE HQ Decorated With ‘We Are Back’ As V, Jungkook, Jimin And More Return

Last Updated: June 09, 2025, 20:53 IST

BTS will reunite as a full group this month, with HYBE HQ wrapped in “We Are Back” signs to mark their return and 12th debut anniversary.

HYBE decorates HQ with “We Are Back” as BTS members complete military service and mark 12 years.

BTS fans, rejoice! One of K-pop’s most highly anticipated reunions is finally here. All seven members of BTS will be reuniting this month, coinciding with the group’s 12th debut anniversary. In celebration, their agency Bighit Music has decorated HYBE headquarters in Seoul’s Yongsan District with the slogan “We Are Back,” along with BTS and ARMY’s official logos.

The decorations, revealed on Monday, will remain on display through June 29 as part of this year’s BTS Festa – HYBE’s annual celebration of the group’s debut. The milestone is particularly emotional for fans this time, as it marks the first time in years that all members will be together again.

BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, and will mark 12 years in the industry on Friday. What makes this year’s celebration even more significant is that all seven members are completing their mandatory military service this month. V and RM will be discharged on June 10, followed by Jungkook and Jimin on June 11. Suga will be discharged on June 21. Jin, the eldest member, completed his service earlier and is expected to be among the first to participate in full-group activities.

This year’s Festa includes immersive exhibitions featuring the band’s awards, personal voice messages from each member, and a light show. The event will take place at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on June 13 and 14. Fans can also visit a special photo zone at Ilsan Lake Park, while nearby city offices will display celebratory banners.

Over the years, HYBE has marked BTS’ anniversary with powerful slogans. In 2023 and 2024, the agency adorned its headquarters with “BTS Presents Everywhere” and “Army Forever BTS Forever,” respectively. This year, “We Are Back” encapsulates the excitement and emotion of a long-awaited reunion.

While their official group comeback is slated for 2025, the signs are clear that BTS is on their way back, and the world is ready. For ARMY, this isn’t just a comeback, it’s the beginning of a new era.

Location : Seoul, South Korea

