BTS Reunion 2025: Why SUGA Served As Social Worker While Others Joined Combat Duty In Military | Movies News

Last Updated: June 19, 2025, 04:45 IST

With SUGA’s return imminent and March 2026 firmly on the horizon, ARMY can finally look forward to seeing BTS reunited on stage once again.

Suga is expected to get discharged from the military on June 21. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

BTS fans around the world are preparing for SUGA’s military discharge, marking the end of an era and setting the stage for BTS’ highly anticipated comeback. Following Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, SUGA is now the final member of BTS to complete his mandatory military service.

In a post shared on WeVerse, BTS’ label Big Hit Music announced, “We are excited to bring you the news of SUGA’s upcoming Social Work discharge. SUGA is close to completing his service as a Social Work Personnel and will soon be discharged.” The label also urged fans to refrain from visiting the discharge site, citing safety concerns, and encouraged them to send their support through heartfelt messages instead.

“No special events are planned on the day of SUGA’s discharge. Overcrowding can pose safety risks, and we sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person,” Big Hit stated. “Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts.”

Due to ongoing health concerns, including surgeries on his shoulder and ear, Suga was reportedly deemed “unfit for regular combat duty” and was assigned a less physically demanding role in the South Korean military. Rather than serving on the front lines in the event of a conflict, he contributed in an alternative capacity. Following the conclusion of his Agust D world tour on August 7, 2023, Suga officially began his mandatory military service as a social service agent on September 22, 2023.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of multiple reports indicating BTS is planning a full group comeback in March 2026. The Korea Herald cited a HYBE official confirming the timeline, which would mark almost four years since the group announced a hiatus to fulfill military obligations and focus on solo projects.

J-Hope, who completed his service in October 2024, reflected on the transformative journey in an interview with Rolling Stone: “The thoughts I had during those times have become an inseparable part of me… They have influenced the stories I tell, the music I aspire to create.”

As excitement builds, longtime BTS producer Pdogg spoke about the process behind the group’s music. “I communicate directly with the members as their tracks and albums often center around their personal stories,” he told Rolling Stone. “I spend a lot of time talking to each member and communicating about what they’re thinking.”

However, producer Slow Rabbit, a regular collaborator, confirmed he won’t be involved in the upcoming BTS album. “I am also looking forward to BTS’ comeback, but I will be focusing on my role as the main producer for TOMORROW X TOGETHER,” he said.

With SUGA’s return imminent and March 2026 firmly on the horizon, ARMY can finally look forward to seeing BTS reunited on stage once again.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

First Published: