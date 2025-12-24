BTS’ RM Says HYBE Needs To Show ‘More Affection’ As K-Pop Group’s Comeback Date Remains Unclear | Korean News

Last Updated: December 24, 2025, 05:31 IST

BTS’ RM voices frustration with HYBE over lack of support and delayed comeback plans, revealing emotional struggles.

BTS’ RM was discharged from the military in 2025. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

RM, the leader of global K-pop sensation BTS, has publicly expressed disappointment with HYBE, citing what he perceives as a lack of emotional and promotional support from the company amid the group’s delayed comeback plans.

During a livestream on fan community platform Weverse on Sunday, RM opened up about the group’s current phase while addressing fans’ questions about why BTS’ long-awaited return has been postponed.

“I wish our company would show us a little more affection,” RM said during the broadcast. His remarks came as the members spoke candidly about the challenges surrounding their comeback timeline.

Despite the delay, RM reassured fans about what lies ahead. “Let 2026 be the year of BTS. Something really big is coming,” he said. Fellow member J-Hope added, “It’s hard to believe that 2025 is already over,” while Jimin described the period as emotionally draining, saying, “This period in time is the most agonising.”

‘I Wish They Would Embrace Us More,’ Says RM

RM reiterated his concerns in a subsequent livestream on Tuesday, voicing deeper frustration with the prolonged wait. “I’m so sick of 2025 I could die,” he said. “I’m going crazy because I want to come back quickly. I really hate this year-end.”

He also questioned the lack of official communication from the company, stating, “I can’t say how much has been prepared, but when is the company going to announce the comeback date? I wish HYBE would make the announcement sooner.”

The BTS leader went on to reveal that he had seriously contemplated the group’s future during this uncertain period. “I’ve thought tens of thousands of times about whether disbanding or taking a break would be better,” RM admitted. However, he emphasized that the bond among the members and their fans ultimately guided their decision to continue.

“But the reason we’re continuing as a group is because of the love between the members and our love and respect for our fans,” he said.

Addressing fans’ concerns about inactivity in late 2025, RM acknowledged the frustration but cited limitations. “We didn’t want to waste our time,” he said, adding that while there were reasons for the absence, “I don’t have the authority to speak on all of them.”

“Our last concert was in October 2022, so it’s been more than three years since we performed,” RM noted. “Of course, I really want to be on stage again.”

BTS debuted in June 2013 and has been signed with HYBE since. The group renewed its contract with the agency in September 2023. With Suga’s discharge in June, all seven members have now completed their mandatory military service.

