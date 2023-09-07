BTS Star Jimin’s Latest Picture Screams Proof Of His ‘IT Boy’ Status

Tiffany & Co., the renowned jewellery brand, is celebrating its latest campaign featuring K-pop sensation Jimin from BTS, who has been affiliated with the brand since earlier this year. The campaign also showcases features of other ambassadors, such as Rose from Blackpink, Lebanese beauty Nancy Ajram, and Hollywood star, Florence Pugh. Meanwhile, in the image shared by the South Korean star on Instagram, he wore all-black attire and showcased the latest collections in the monochrome picture. The collection includes three new gold bracelets and two diamond necklaces, all inspired by the brand’s padlock design from 1883.

The singer collaborated with the brand days after the release of his debut solo album, FACE. The six-track project featured hit singles like Set Me Free Part 2 and Like Crazy, both of which achieved significant success. Like Crazy debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and marked Jimin’s first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. This historic achievement made him the first South Korean solo artist to claim the top spot.

Earlier while welcoming Jimin as Tiffany & Co’s brand ambassador, in their statement, they highlighted Jimin’s unique style and global influence, highlighting that he is the ideal representative for the luxury jewellery brand. They praised his global vocals, remarkable dance abilities and impressive stage presence.

While Jimin added, “It is a great honour to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry.”

A few days back, the South Korean singer visited New York, US to promote Tiffany and thousands of enthusiastic fans gathered outside the venue, hoping to catch a glimpse of their beloved K-pop star. Jimin and his team had initially planned to greet the fans before departing. However, fans were left disappointed when he didn’t appear as expected. The only footage of him exiting the venue was captured by a paparazzi.

In the clip, the singer appeared confused as there were no fans waiting for him. However, it was all a misunderstanding. Jimin had initially planned to leave the venue and greet fans on his way out, but he accidentally exited through the wrong door. He shared this story with his fans during the livestream, providing clarity on the situation.

He explained, “I went there and there were so many of you. I was talking with my manager and we were like, ‘We should just open the door like ta-dah, say bye to everyone and leave.’ So, my manager and I were so excited about that in the store. So, I thought that I would open the door, say bye to everyone, and get in the car. But when I opened the doors, there was absolutely no one. I had left via the wrong door. So, that was my memory of getting off work then.”

뉴욕 티파니 비하인드????여러분들이 진짜 많은 거야. 매니저 형이랑 둘이 ‘문 짠 열려서 여러분들한테 인사 딱 하고 가면 되겠다’ 했는데. 이제 행사장을 나가는데 문이 열리면 여러분들이 있고 거기서 인사하고 차를 탈 줄 알았어요. 문이 열렸는데 아무도 없어! 잘못된 문으로 나갔던 거예요 ㅎㅎ pic.twitter.com/PC7AOdJL6l — 렛또 (@JIMINI95s) September 1, 2023

While BTS is currently on hiatus, the members, including Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, continue to engage and entertain their fans with their solo music projects and albums.