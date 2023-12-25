 Buy cheap website traffic
সোমবার , ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১০ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
BTS Stars Jimin And Jungkook’s First Pics From Military Camp Out; ARMY Reacts

untitled design 2023 12 18t104936.344 2023 12 77db366fff408bea64377cff4f6c421f


The BTS members plan to reunite in 2025. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The BTS members plan to reunite in 2025. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The photographs captured Jimin and Jungkook attending a lecture inside the camp. They were seated separately in a classroom.

Breaking the hearts of many, South Korean boy band BTS members Jimin and Jungkook enlisted in mandatory military service. Among the septet, the latest entries to the training camp were V and RM on December 11, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on December 12. Now that the duo is nearly a week into the service, pictures, and videos of the two BTS boys from the training camp have surfaced online. In many of them, they were seen preparing themselves for military duties diligently. Needless to mention, the photos and clips arrested the attention of the BTS Army who showed their unwavering support for Jimin and Jungkook.

Dropped by fan pages on X (formerly known as Twitter), the photographs captured Jimin and Jungkook attending a lecture session inside the camp. They were seated separately in a classroom setting. Sporting all-black costumes, the two appeared to be engrossed in listening patiently to what the instructor was saying. They were surrounded by other military trainees. In one photo Jimin seemed that he was clapping during one of the segments. Both the singers wore black face masks and sported buzz-cut hairstyles.

X users were quick to mark their presence on the micro-blogging platform re-sharing the snaps and clips. Turning emotional upon spotting their favourite BTS artists in the training camp, one individual wrote, “Finally I can see Jimin and JungKook, but why are they sitting separately? Jungkook is seen receiving educational and reading program training. Don’t daydream and don’t be sleepy, there is brother Jin. Spirit of ARMY’S two beloved Busan.” “Finally military first photo Jungkook. Jungkook and Jimin attended the lecture,” noted another. “Finally got a glimpse of them” exclaimed a third excited fan.

Along with Jimin and Jungkook’s pictures, eagle-eyed BTS fans also noticed Jin, who has now been promoted to the rank of Sergeant, inside the classroom. “It turns out that apart from Jimin and JungKook there is also Mr Sergeant Jin, just sitting separately. Healthy and Enthusiastic about his military service 3J ARMY’S Favorite,” read the caption.

BTS members — Jimin, Jungkook, RM, V, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope are currently on a sabbatical, following their military enlistment. According to their management company Big Hit Music, the group of seven were “looking forward to reconvening again around 2025.” Although an official confirmation is awaited, the news of reconciliation has sparked intrigue among the BTS Army.

