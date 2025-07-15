Advertise here
বুধবার , ১৬ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১লা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
BTS’ Strongest Member After Enlistment? RM, Jungkook Say It’s ‘Shocking’ Kim Taehyung | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৬, ২০২৫ ৫:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

In a recent Weverse live on July 15, RM, Jungkook, and Taehyung shared some fun moments including a surprising update on who holds the title of “strongest member” in the group now.

BTS stars RM and V have been discharged from their mandatory military services. (Photo: X)

With all BTS members officially discharged from military service, fans are finally getting candid, behind-the-scenes interactions again. In a recent Weverse live on July 15, RM, Jungkook, and Taehyung (V) shared some fun moments including a surprising update on who holds the title of “strongest member” in the group now.

RM jokingly dubbed himself, Jungkook, and Taehyung as the “workout crew.” But in a moment that left fans amused and impressed, both RM and Jungkook admitted they’ve been surpassed in strength, by none other than V.

“Shocking news, Kim Taehyung is stronger than me now,” RM confessed during the livestream. Jungkook echoed the sentiment: “He’s stronger than me too.”

RM went on to explain why, revealing that while he and Jungkook mostly rely on bodyweight workouts, V took a different route during his military service. “Taehyung joined the special unit and started lifting weights. He’s bigger than us. We can’t even finish the sets he does now,” RM said, much to fans’ delight.

The update has not only stirred playful competition among members but has also given ARMYs yet another reason to gush over Taehyung’s dedication and transformation during service.

The livestream wasn’t just about gym talk. Jungkook also confirmed the band’s comeback album is in the works and expected to release in spring 2026 — their first full-group album in four years.

“We’re aiming for next spring. Now, no matter what the outcome is, we have to release something. Right?” Jungkook said. Jimin had previously agreed, adding, “Our ARMY has waited so long, we can’t delay it any longer.”

Still, Jungkook admitted he’s feeling the pressure. “We have to work hard until next spring. Honestly, I’m a bit worried,” he confessed.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

