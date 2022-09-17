শনিবার , ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২রা আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
BTS’ V Fuels Jennie Dating Rumours With His Attendance At BLACKPINK’s Private Born Pink Party: Report

taehyung jennie dating 1


Last Updated: September 16, 2022, 22:11 IST

BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie are rumoured to be dating.

BTS member V and BLACKPINK member Jennie are rumoured to be dating.

BTS singer V reportedly attended BLACKPINK’s Born Pink private party amid rumours of him dating Jennie.

South Korean news outlets have claimed that BTS singer V joined Jennie and her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa at a private party held for their album, Born Pink. The report about Kim Taehyung attending the exclusive BLACKPINK party comes amid rumours claiming he is dating Jennie.

South Korean news outlet JTBC reported that the party took place in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong on September 14. The invites were sent out only to celebrities and it is claimed that even the stars’ managers were not allowed. The guest list allegedly included actors, singers, and more. The report added that Taehyung and Jennie’s agencies, HYBE and YG Entertainment, haven’t confirmed the developments.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The news of Taehyung’s alleged attendance at the party made headlines after alleged leaked pictures of the couple surfaced online. In the pictures that have now gone viral, the people who look like V and Jennie seemed to be on a vacation and posing for pictures as well. In one picture, the person resembling Taehyung was seen planting a kiss on the woman looking like the BLACKPINK member. In another picture, the alleged couple posed in front of a Buddha statue with their hands folded.

Although HYBE and YG Entertainment are yet to issue a statement regarding the pictures and their relationship, they did share a vague statement. As quoted by the South Korean publication Newsen in their report, the agencies said they are maintaining their stand that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taehyung will be seen on the cover of Vogue Korea this month. The interview drops on Monday. Whereas, Jennie has been busy with the release of BLACKPINK’s new album. The album dropped on September 16. They will also head for a world tour in the coming weeks.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



