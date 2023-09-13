BTS’ V Thought Of Hurting Himself So That He Could Rest For A Day: ‘I Was Totally Drained’

BTS’ Kim Taehyung, better known as V, has been making the headlines for his newly-released solo debut album Layover. The album, containing six songs was dropped by the BTS’ management company HYBE on September 8. Just a couple of days after Layover’s release, on September 11, V had a heart-to-heart interaction with his fellow BTS member Suga aka Min Yoon-gi on his drinking show Suchwita. While the duo majorly engaged in friendly banter, speaking about their songs and other light-hearted things, V and Suga’s conversation turned serious when V recalled going through an extremely rough patch in his life, back in 2018.

V’s not-so-pleasant past memories were stirred when Suga brought up the topic of embarking on promotional tours for BTS’ widely-loved song Fake Love. Remembering the difficult phase he went through, V confessed that he was so exhausted from the tours and the rigorous dance practices that he thought of hurting himself in order to take some rest and take a day off work. “I was totally drained. I was so tired I wanted one day when I could do nothing,” V shared.

Continuing, V added that in 2018 when he and the rest of the BTS members were shooting for the song Fake Love, the burnout he had been feeling for quite some time reached a boiling point. “I was so exhausted that I asked (other BTS members) ‘Since tomorrow we only have dance practice, would it be okay if we took a day off?’” said the Love Me Again singer. However, since it was an important dance practice V was unable to rest. And that was the time when the 27-year-old thought of harming himself.

In a heart-wrenching confession, V disclosed, “I didn’t think I could do anything in that state so I kept thinking of ways I could rest. I even thought I should get hurt. If I get hurt, would I be able to rest?” However, V added that he has long moved on from the “toughest phase” of his life and is willing to his past self by turning into a new leaf.

During the conversation, V further recounted that he suffered from low self-esteem as well and started comparing himself to his fellow BTS members. Seeing the “perfect” performance of others, made V doubt himself more which he now revealed was intensified because of his “severe” burnout.

BTS comprises seven members — RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, and Suga.