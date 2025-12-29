Can This Love Be Translated? OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Kim Seon-ho’s New K-Drama | Web-series News

Last Updated: December 29, 2025, 18:44 IST

Can This Love Be Translated? OTT release details: Find out when and where to watch Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung’s upcoming romantic comedy K-drama on Netflix.

Can This Love Be Translated?, starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, is set to premiere on Netflix in January 2026.

One of the most anticipated South Korean dramas of the coming year, Can This Love Be Translated?, is gearing up for its OTT debut. Directed by Yoo Young-eun, the romantic comedy stars Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung in the lead roles and promises a heartfelt exploration of love, communication, and emotional disconnect in a globalised world.

Blending travel, celebrity culture, and romance, the series has already generated strong buzz following the release of its first trailer.

Streaming Details

Can This Love Be Translated? will premiere exclusively on Netflix on January 16, 2026. Announcing the release, the platform described the show as a rom-com where “the emotions of a celebrity and her interpreter get lost in translation as they travel the world filming a TV show.”

The series will be available to global audiences simultaneously, further cementing Netflix’s investment in high-profile K-drama originals.

Plot Overview

The drama revolves around Ju Ho-jin, a gifted multilingual translator who excels at languages but struggles deeply with emotional expression. His life takes an unexpected turn when he begins working with Cha Mu-hee, a famous actress known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and expressing love in her own unconventional ways.

Assigned to accompany her during the filming of a travel show across different countries, the two find themselves constantly clashing due to their contrasting personalities and communication styles. However, as their journey progresses, misunderstandings slowly give way to empathy and emotional connection.

At its core, Can This Love Be Translated? asks a simple but profound question — when words fail, can love still be understood?

Cast And Characters

Kim Seon-ho plays Ju Ho-jin, the emotionally reserved translator whose internal struggles are masked by professional competence. Go Youn-jung essays the role of Cha Mu-hee, a celebrated actress whose openness about love contrasts sharply with Ho-jin’s restraint.

The supporting cast includes Choi Woo-sung as Kim Yong-woo, Sota Fukushi as Hiro Kurosawa, Lee Yi-dam as Shin Ji-seon, and Hyunri in a special appearance. Each character adds texture to the emotional and cultural landscape of the series.

Creative Team And Production

The series is produced by Choi Jin-hee and backed by Studio Sot, Trii Studio, and Imaginus. Music for the show has been composed by Ma Ju-hee, whose work is expected to complement the drama’s emotional undertones.

With its focus on emotional vulnerability, cultural exchange, and romantic tension, Can This Love Be Translated? is shaping up to be a thoughtful addition to the 2026 K-drama slate — one that prioritises feeling over spectacle and connection over convenience.

