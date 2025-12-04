Can You Guess Which Films Holds Higher IMDb Rating?

The IMDb ratings of Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa differ, though both the films resonated with the audience connecting through compelling stories, memorable performances, and the emotional depth of Dhanush’s romantic portrayals. (Image: Instagram)

Released in 2013, Raanjhanaa is a tale of love and loss that take place in Varanasi. It follows Kundan, a boy who develops a string feeling for Zoya during their childhood. With the passage of time, Zoya moves on with her life, but Kundan’s feelings remain strong. The film depicts his change from being a happy, optimistic lover to a shady character involved in heartbreak, longing, and emotional turmoil. (Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Tere Ishk Mein, which hit the theatres recently, portrays love in both its aspects of being extremely powerful and painful through the story of tangled and troubled relationships. (Image: Instagram)

Raanjhanaa carries an IMDb score of 7.6 with 37,000 votes. The steady rating even after a decade reflects its long-term impact and loyal fan base. (Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Tere Ishk Mein already won hearts with an IMDb rating of 8.0, supported by 21,000 votes. (Image: Instagram)

According to IMDb, Tere Ishk Mein holds higher ratings than Raanjhanaa. (Image: Instagram)

In Raanjhana, Dhanush starred alongside Sonam Kapoor. In Tere Ishk Mein, he is seen alongside Kriti Sanon. (Image: Instagram)