মঙ্গলবার , ১৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
Can You Identify This South Actress From Her Childhood Pic? Hint: Her Mother Is Also An Industry Veteran

image 9 2023 12 fd0f282d7e9be4f43aabf3d4a36a0b36


Karthika gained prominence in the Tamil film industry with Ko, starring Jiiva.

Karthika gained prominence in the Tamil film industry with Ko, starring Jiiva.

In her childhood picture, she was seen in a white traditional dress with a red bindi.

Karthika Nair, the eldest daughter of the renowned 80s actress Radha, entered the film industry at 17, debuting in the 2009 Telugu film Josh alongside Naga Chaitanya. In her childhood picture, she was seen in a white traditional dress with a red bindi. She was seen posing with a smile.

Karthika gained prominence in the Tamil film industry with Ko, starring Jiiva, and is recognized in Malayalam for her dual role in Makaramanju. Additionally, she has made notable appearances in films like Dammu, Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath, and Brindavana. Her latest appearance in Tamil cinema was in 2015’s Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Karthika Nair recently married Rohit Menon in a star-studded ceremony attended by prominent figures in the South Indian film industry. The wedding, conducted in traditional Malayalee style, took place at a beach resort in Thiruvananthapuram. On Instagram, Karthika Nair shared glimpses from her wedding, featuring her in an exquisite red wedding lehenga adorned with gold embroidery, while her husband, Rohit, donned a traditional mundu and kurta. The candid pictures capture the couple joyfully posing together.

The wedding ceremony became a confluence of stars from various industries, with megastar Chiranjeevi, Revathi, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Sukhasini gracing the occasion. Additionally, reports suggest that Jackie Shroff attended the wedding to bless the newly married couple.

Meanwhile, veteran South Indian actress Radha, known for her remarkable performances in the 1980s, gracefully transitioned to a quieter life after marrying hotelier Rajasekaran Nair in 1991. Radha, who once dominated Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, found love beyond the spotlight, embracing a familial role.

Her marriage to Rajasekaran Nair, a prominent hotelier and BJP member, resulted in a family with two daughters, Karthika Nair and Thulsi Nair, and a son named Vignesh Nair. Rajasekaran Nair, a successful businessman with political ties, contested as the BJP candidate from the Neyyattinkara constituency in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election.

