Can You Spot These 5 Old Classic Songs Used In The Film?

Dhurandhar weaves retro Hindi songs seamlessly into its storytelling, making music a key part of the narrative. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan, features tracks that enhance its vibe and bring a nostalgic charm. Here are five classic songs that stood out and added energy to Aditya Dhar’s cinematic vision. (File Photo)

While Dhurandhar’s OST and BGM are impressive, it’s the retro Bollywood tracks that make the album truly unique and versatile. Aditya Dhar and composer Shashwat Sachdev’s creative integration of these songs into the screenplay further elevates the storytelling. (File Photo)

Na Toh Karvan Ki Talaash Hai (Barsaat Ki Raat – 1960): This classic song has been cleverly reimagined and appears in two key moments. Ishq Jalakar marks Ranveer Singh’s grand introduction, while the Sonu Nigam rendition of Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai plays just before the end credits, adding nostalgia and emotional resonance to Dhurandhar’s soundtrack. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Ramba Ho (Usha Uthup – 1977): The iconic Usha Uthup track from her album Saregama Tailoring – Disco Jacket is featured during a tense gunfight at a wedding in Dhurandhar. The song underscores the dramatic moment when Hamza fails to protect Rehman Dakait’s elder son, blending retro vibes with intense action for a memorable cinematic effect. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja / Monica Oh My Darling (Caravan – 1971): The legendary Helen cabaret song features during a thrilling bike chase in Dhurandhar, as Hamza rescues Yalina from a police raid at the nightclub, combining classic glamour with high-octane action. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Hawa Hawa (Hasan Jahangir – 1989): The track serves as SP Aslam’s (Sanjay Dutt) introduction, playing as he confronts drug peddlers in a white desert, taking them down with style and flair, making the moment unforgettable. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)