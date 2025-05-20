Advertise here
বুধবার , ২১ মে ২০২৫ | ৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Cannes 2025: Ishaan Helps Janhvi With Her Gown As She Honours Sridevi In Royal Debut

মে ২১, ২০২৫ ৪:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Cannes 2025: Ishaan Helps Janhvi With Her Gown As She Honours Sridevi In Royal Debut


Walking the red carpet with the team of Homebound, Janhvi arrived in a striking Tarun Tahiliani ensemble that many believe was a tribute to her late mother, Sridevi.

Janhvi’s royal debut at Cannes gets sweet support from Ishaan as she channels mom Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor made her much-anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on Tuesday, and it turned out to be both regal and emotional. Walking the red carpet with the team of Homebound, Janhvi arrived in a striking Tarun Tahiliani ensemble that many believe was a tribute to her late mother, legendary actress Sridevi.

The outfit, a structured gown with elaborate detailing, drew comparisons to Indian royalty. According to fashion page Diet Sabya, Janhvi was channeling her mother Sridevi with the look. She was joined by Homebound co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and producer Karan Johar as the team made their red carpet appearance.

As Janhvi navigated the red carpet in her voluminous gown, co-star Ishaan and director Neeraj were seen sweetly helping her manage the outfit so she could pose effortlessly for the cameras. The heartwarming moment was caught on the Cannes live stream, instantly winning over fans. Social media users were quick to call Ishaan “cute” and “thoughtful” for being so attentive.

A separate video taken at a hotel lobby before the red carpet showed Ishaan and Neeraj holding Janhvi’s hand as she carefully descended the stairs.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound features Janhvi, Ishaan, and Vishal in leading roles. The film will premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes. The project has also drawn international attention thanks to the involvement of Martin Scorsese as its executive producer.

“When Mr. Scorsese came on board… I don’t know whether I’m allowed to say, I’ve been sitting on this for 10 months. I can keep a secret,” Ishaan told PTI. “It’s a dream, it’s surreal. I’m very excited for Cannes. I always wanted to go with my own film. I’m happy my first time is with a movie.”

The film is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers. Neeraj’s last Cannes outing was Masaan in 2015, which had also premiered in the Un Certain Regard category.

