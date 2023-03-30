Captain Miller To Hit The Silver Screen On Diwali Weekend

South star Dhanush recently gave a blockbuster with his film Vaathi. Now, he is working on his upcoming movie Captain Miller, which is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran and the latest reports suggest that Dhanush has resumed shooting for the film in Courtallam. The film is said to be a period drama set in the 1930s-40s. Dhanush will be seen in the role of a gangster and last month, Sathya Jyothi Films, the production house funding the film put an unofficial click of the actor on Twitter just to create hype around Captain Miller. The film reportedly has a lot of action sequences as it is set in the Indo-British war era, which is why the audience would get to see a lot of gunshots, explosions and amazing fight choreography.

According to MovieCrow, Captain Miller was aiming for a Summer 2023 release but now it looks like the movie will be hitting theatres in November 2023 during the Diwali weekend. The film shares its title with the first suicide bomber of the Liberation Tiger of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nivedihthaa Sathish, John Kokken, Moor and more in prominent roles. The film is planned to wrap shooting in April 2023 and then go into post-production.

Captain Miller’s music producer G.V. Prakash Kumar gave an update about the movie on Twitter and revealed, “After Aayirathil Oruvan celebration of life I have composed background music for which portions of the film have been shot for Captain Miller almost 3,4 versions have been done and shot to sync … mad background music on the way super excited.”

Dhanush was last seen in Vaathi, which was again a period drama in which the actor played a teacher at a government school and fought against the commercialization of education advocating the Right to Education for all. The film did well at the box office, and it is currently streaming on Netflix for those who missed it in the theatres.

