CBFC Orders Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal To Delete Intimate Scenes; Mansoor Ali Khan To Sue Trisha After Apologising For Rape Comment

Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal has been cleared by the Censor Board but with a few changes. The Central Board of Film Certification gave the film an Adults Only (A) certificate and asked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make five changes. One of the changes they have asked the team do is reduce the length intimate scenes. In the certificate leaked online, one of the pointers reads, “Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37.”

Mansoor Ali Khan has been making headlines ever since his controversial comment regarding Trisha went viral. Days after the Tamil actor apologised to his Leo co-star, he has now revealed that he will sue Trisha and file a defamation case against the actress. In an exclusive conversation with CNN News18, Khan revealed that he will file a case against Trisha later today.

Salman Khan recently met with a fan who pretended to be Shah Rukh Khan’s character Pathaan. The actor couldn’t stop laughing when he along with the fan shot a video, where the latter tried to recreate the Tiger-Pathaan dialogue. This happened during the promotion of Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh’s film Farrey. Despite the fan making four attempts to deliver the dialogue, Salman continues to burst into laughter after each take. Not only did the fan try to mimic the dialogue, he was also dressed as Shah Rukh’s character from the film.

Ranbir Kapoor was promoting his upcoming movie Animal at a mega event in Hyderabad on Monday, November 27. Besides Ranbir, the event was also attended by actor Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. While several videos from the mega show are going viral on social media, what has now caught everyone’s attention is the shocking statement by the Telangana Minister of Labour and Employment, Malla Reddy.

Karan Johar has revealed that Kajol accidentally snubbed Mani Ratnam when he reached out to her for Dil Se. The actress will be seen in the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8 with Rani Mukerji by her side. During the episode, Karan is set to revisit some of Kajol’s films. We have now learnt that Karan will also be discussing the films she lost out on, one being Dil Se. The director will reveal that Mani Ratnam had reached out to Kajol over a phone call and she hung up on him assuming it was a prank.

