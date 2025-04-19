Celebs React To KL Rahul, Athiya Naming Daughter ‘Evaarah’; Katrina Kaif Praises Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan; Skips Mentioning Ananya Panday

Last Updated: April 19, 2025, 22:44 IST

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul named their newborn daughter Evaarah Vipula Rahul, sparking celeb reactions. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif praised Kesari Chapter 2 and its leads Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan—but notably left out Ananya Panday.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul became parents this year. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 24th March, 2025. Recently, they revealed that they have named their daughter Evaarah Vipula Rahul. The couple made the announcement in a joint Instagram post, and Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala were among the celebs who took to the comments section to send their love.

Katrina Kaif has watched and reviewed Kesari Chapter 2. The actress has given a positive verdict for the film. Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday’s Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has been released in theatres on April 18. While the fan reviews seem positive, Katrina Kaif has also given her approval! However, while Katrina praised the film, she omitted to mention Ananya Panday.

Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which was released in the theatres on April 10, managed its steady run at the box office. While the action thriller began with less than Rs. 10 crores in opening day collection in the domestic market, the movie hasn’t lost its momentum so far. On its second Friday (April 18), Jaat earned only Rs. 4.25 crores, marking a slow and steady start to the movie’s second weekend, according to a report by Sacnilk. So far, the film, produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, stands at Rs. 65.9 crore.

BTS’ V is just a few months away from completing his military service, along with the other members of the group. Although the singer has kept his military experience private, a fellow soldier who served in the same unit with V recently shared a sweet message for the K-pop star after his discharge. The soldier posted unseen photos of Kim Tae-hyung in his military uniform and praised him for his dedication, despite having issues in his shoulders, thighs and other body parts. According to the individual, V secured first place with a perfect score in shooting, first place in winter urban training and shooting drills, and even received the Military Police Exemplary Award for his hard work.

