Celebs Who Got Married In 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru put months of speculation to an end by dropping their adorable wedding photos on Instagram. The couple tied the knot on December 1 in an intimate ceremony held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married in a Christian ceremony in Goa on January 12, followed by a Hindu traditional marriage that took place in Mumbai on February 21. The wedding generated a lot of buzz as Aadar was previously dating Tara Sutaria.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal got married on June 4 this year. They had been dating for many years, and their dreamy wedding photos left fans gushing.

Saaraa Khan registered her marriage with Krish Pathak in October. Earlier this month, they had a nikaah and a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani got married on September 30. They tied the knot on national television in the show Pati, Patni Aur Panga.

Selena and Benny got married on September 27. Their wedding was a romantic, private soiree attended by some of the biggest names in the entertainment world.