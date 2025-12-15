Celina Jaitley Pens Heartbreaking Birthday Note For Detained Brother: ‘I Will Not Give Up On You’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 15, 2025, 22:00 IST

Celina Jaitley posts an emotional note for her detained brother Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, saying she hasn’t been able to reach him since August 2024.

Celina Jaitley shared a deeply emotional birthday message for her brother Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE since 2024, revealing she hasn’t spoken to him in months.

Actor Celina Jaitley has shared an intensely emotional message for her brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, as she marked his birthday amid painful uncertainty. With her brother allegedly detained in the UAE since 2024 and unreachable for months, Celina’s note reads like both a birthday wish and a desperate plea — filled with love, memories, and unshaken hope.

“I Will Not Give Up On You”: Celina’s Message for Her Brother

Taking to social media, Celina addressed her brother directly, acknowledging the silence that has surrounded his life for nearly a year.

“Happy Birthday, Bhai… I do not know how to reach you, my baby brother, but I will keep trying. I will not give up on you,” she wrote.

She made it clear that, titles aside, he would always remain her younger brother first.

“You will always be my baby brother, Dumpy—not Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly. The best Mama in the world.”

Celina admitted that his absence has left a deep emotional void in her life, calling it “one of the most distressing experiences” she has ever endured.

Remembering a Bond Built on Laughter and Everyday Moments

In the post, Celina revisited the small, intimate memories that once defined their relationship — moments that now feel painfully distant.

“I miss us. Our hilarious conversations. Talking about the whole world—family we loved, family we did not like. Our jokes, our endless laughter.”

She recalled late-night drives for paan in Mhow, family evenings in Dubai, and watching her children climb all over their beloved “Mama.” The memories weren’t grand milestones — they were fragments of everyday life, now frozen in time.

Letters, Dreams, And The Life They Planned Together

Celina also reflected on how deeply her brother was woven into her life across different phases.

“You writing letters to me from IMA and the Valley. Endless WhatsApp messages during Covid. You planning how you would train the twins—and one more—in squash.”

She spoke of shared dreams, imagined futures, and the quiet comfort of knowing he was always there — even when they were physically apart.

The Last Call That Still Haunts Her

One of the most heartbreaking moments in her note was the recollection of their final conversation.

“The last time we spoke was on August 26, 2024. That big, typical bitching session we always had. I never realised that I would not hear your voice again after that.”

The weight of that unfinished goodbye runs through every line of her message.

“I Fight for You”: A Sister’s Promise

On his birthday, Celina reaffirmed her commitment to standing by her brother, no matter how long the fight takes.

“Today is your birthday, my baby. I want you to know how proud I am of you. How deeply I love you. I stand by you. I fight for you. I will not stop until you are back home—back to Bharat.”

She ended the note with a simple but powerful declaration of love and faith, “Happy Birthday to the best Mama in the world. Juju loves you. Always.”

Why Was Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly Detained?

As of now, the circumstances surrounding Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly’s detention remain unclear. UAE authorities have cited “national security concerns,” but no specific charges or evidence have been made public. Celina and her family have maintained that the situation may involve mistaken identity or external pressure, and they continue to seek answers through legal and diplomatic channels.

First Published: December 15, 2025, 22:00 IST