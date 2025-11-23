Central Cee Rocks Lord Shiva Tee During Rolling Loud Mumbai Set, Desi Fans Lose Their Minds | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 23, 2025, 21:17 IST

Central Cee honoured Indian culture during his Rolling Loud India 2025 debut by wearing a Lord Shiva T-shirt onstage, creating a viral moment that thrilled Mumbai audiences.

Central Cee set Rolling Loud India 2025 ablaze with his Mumbai debut, but it was his Lord Shiva T-shirt that became the night’s biggest highlight.

Central Cee made a thunderous India debut at Rolling Loud 2025, lighting up Day 1 of the festival at Loud Park in Navi Mumbai with a performance that sent the crowd into a frenzy. The British rapper, known globally for tracks like Day in the Life and Loading, delivered an electrifying set that matched the scale of the world’s most influential hip-hop festival. Yet, it was not just his music that grabbed attention. What truly set social media on fire was his wardrobe choice: a white T-shirt featuring an image of Lord Shiva.

Wearing the Mahadev motif with complete ease, the 27-year-old paired the T-shirt with a green camo beanie and a chunky silver chain, creating an unexpected cultural crossover that immediately went viral. Fans online erupted with reactions, amused, emotional, and impressed by the rapper’s gesture.

Comments poured in across X and Instagram, with one fan writing that seeing Central Cee in a Mahadev outfit felt like a win for desi fans. Another viewer called the look diabolical in the best possible way, while others joked that watching Central Cee perform in a Shiva tee was something they never imagined would happen in their lifetime. Some hailed the respect he showed Indian culture, calling him the GOAT for embracing the Mahadev aesthetic.

Earlier in the day, Central Cee was also spotted in Lower Parel, Mumbai, where he surprised locals by picking up a bat and playing cricket with members of his team. The unexpected street-side game only added to the buzz around his India debut, humanising the global star before he took over the Rolling Loud stage.

Day 1 of Rolling Loud India 2025 opened with enormous energy, headlined by Wiz Khalifa and featuring performances from Swae Lee, DaBaby, Denzel Curry, Robb Bank$, Chow Lee, and DJ Five Venoms. The festival also spotlighted homegrown talent, including Hanumankind, Gurinder Gill, Ar Paisley, Arivu, Meba Ofilia, Wild Wild Women, and Zefaan Allyn. DJ Zemember kept the crowd roaring between sets, uniting international and Indian audiences through a shared love of hip hop.

The momentum continues on Sunday, with Day 2 set to showcase Don Toliver, NAV, Ski Mask The Slump God, Sheck Wes, Westside Gunn, 310Babii, Yung Fazo, Sixbill Reble, Yung Raja, and DJ Scheme. The Indian lineup remains strong with Karan Aujla, Divine, Sambata, Shreyas, The Spindoctor, and DJ Proof taking the stage.

Rolling Loud’s India edition has already delivered several memorable moments, but Central Cee’s Mahadev tribute has undeniably etched itself as the most unexpected and iconic visual of the festival so far.

