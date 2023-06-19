Cezzane Khan Denies Domestic Violence Accusation; Adipurush Makers Apologise To Kathmandu Mayor

Actor Cezzane Khan, who played the role of Anurag Basu in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, has categorically dismissed a recent report which claimed that an FIR has been filed against him for alleged domestic violence and extortion. When News18 Showsha reached out to Cezzane Khan, he denied the allegations by calling the woman “obsessed”. “This is not true. I don’t even know what you’re talking about. No FIR has been filed. Aisa kuch hua hi nahi hai (Nothing like that happened),” he told us.

For More : Cezzane Khan Denies Domestic Violence Accusation By Alleged Wife Aisha: ‘This Is Bullsh*t’ | Exclusive

The makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush have issued an apology to the mayor of Kathmandu. In the apology, the makers requested the ban on Hindi films to be lifted in Nepal’s capital and shared that the mistake that Sita was the ‘daughter of India’ has been corrected. ‘At the outset we would like to apologize if we have hurt the sentiments of the people of Nepal in any way… It was never intentional or deliberate to cause disharm for anyone,” the letter sent on behalf of T-Series stated.

For More: Adipurush Makers Apologise To Kathmandu Mayor Over Sita Dialogue, Request Him To Revoke Ban

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah has banned all Indian movies in the city. Not just this, police forces have also been reportedly deployed in Nepal’s capital to ensure no theatre screens any film made in India. “All 17 film halls have been told not to screen Indian films,” his secretariat told Online Khabar. The move comes days after the Kathmandu Mayor expressed disappointment with ‘Janaki is a daughter of India’ dialogue in Adipurush and claimed that Sita was rather born in Nepal.

For More: Adipurush: Kathmandu Mayor Bans All Indian Films, Seeks Removal of ‘Janaki Daughter of India’ Line

Seems like the good old days are back! Seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, filmmaker Karan Johar has returned to the director’s chair. And this time around, he has steered clear from experiments and the unconventional. Instead, he has resorted to the ordinary, the ordinary that most of us have grown up watching, the ordinary that was instrumental in making us fall in love with Bollywood.

For More: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: Alia’s Chiffon Sarees, Ranveer’s Familial Love Will Make You Nostalgic | Exclusive

Rakhi Sawant grabbed everyone’s attention recently when she talked about finding love again. Now, in an interview, Rakhi has revealed that the mystery man is named Lucky Singh who is based in Canada. Rakhi admitted she ‘likes’ Lucky but went on to claim that they are ‘just friends’ as of now.“I like Lucky. He is handsome too. But there’s a difference between ‘like’ and love’. Lucky and I are just friends,” Rakhi said.

For More: Rakhi Sawant Opens Up On ‘New Man’ In Her Life, Claims ‘We Are Just Friends’