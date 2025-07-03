Chahatt Khanna Breaks Silence On Second Divorce: ‘Chose To Walk Away For Daughters’ | Television News

Last Updated: July 03, 2025, 13:56 IST

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Chahatt Khanna talks about toxic marriage

Chahatt Khanna Breaks Silence On Second Divorce

Chahatt Khanna is a well-known name in the television industry. One of her prominent roles is in Ram Kapoor’s Bade Ache Lage Hain. She gained huge recognition. However, she also grabs attention for her personal life. The actress has been married twice, but both marriages failed. And recently, Chahatt Khanna spoke about her second divorce. She revealed that she walked out of the marriage for the sake of her daughters. The actress shares two daughters with her second husband, Farhan Mirza.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, she said, “I just always did what I felt was right, and I stood by it. I’ve always had the courage to say that if something is wrong, I won’t do it, and I won’t let anyone else do it either. No matter what the world says, I will never support the wrong. You should have that kind of confidence, that kind of courage and self-respect, not just as a woman, but as a human being too. I have always felt that if something is not okay, I won’t be a part of it. I’ll figure out the rest, but I will walk away. I had that daredevil attitude. You shouldn’t stay in a toxic marriage thinking you’re doing it for the kids. Kids are more affected than you realise. You don’t even know the damage it does. You’ll only find out when they grow up and you hear from their friends what your child really went through. So, I chose to walk away for my daughters, not despite them.”

Chahatt also revealed that her elder one lives with her ex-husband and is deeply connected to her, while her younger daughter stays with her.

Chahatt has built a successful career over the years. She made her small-screen debut with Hero: Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, and later appeared in popular serials like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Kaajjal, and Qubool Hai. Her breakthrough came with the role of Ayesha Sharma Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She has also been seen in films like Thank You, 7½ Phere: More Than a Wedding, Prassthanam, and more recently, Yaatris in 2023.

