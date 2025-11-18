‘Chameleon Is Back’: Deepika Padukone Cheers For Hubby Ranveer Singh, REACTS To His Dhurandhar Avatar | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 18, 2025, 19:18 IST

Ranveer Singh calls Dhurandhar the most violent film of his career and says it can take Indian cinema global. Deepika Padukone reacts to his fierce new look.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Dhurandhar next.

Ranveer Singh is stepping into a darker zone, and he wants the world to know it. The actor says Dhurandhar is not just another action film, but the most violent project of his career, a gamble he believes can push Indian cinema onto the global stage. As soon as the trailer dropped, fans were stunned by his shredded, long-haired look, and Deepika Padukone summed up the internet’s reaction with just four words: “The chameleon is back.”

At the Mumbai trailer launch, Ranveer couldn’t stop talking about what this film means to him and why he believes director Aditya Dhar has created something rare. He said, “I am so happy that I got to be a part of something where we are trying to push for something more. Take our cinema to the world. This is India’s moment on the world stage, and we want to be at the center of it.”

According to him, Dhurandhar is intense and gripping. “When Sir told me this story, I was dumbfounded. It is engaging, dense, and gripping throughout. This film is massy without trying to be massy.”

Ranveer also praised his co-stars, making it clear this ensemble is one of the film’s biggest strengths. Calling debutante Sara Arjun a prodigy, he said she delivers far beyond her age gap with him.

He also shared a heartfelt moment talking about Rakesh Bedi. “Rakesh sir, I watched you ever since I was a little kid. I am so proud to be sharing screen space with you in a film like this,” he said, adding that after 49 years in the industry, the actor has delivered “one of his most standout performances.”

Ranveer then spoke about R Madhavan with deep admiration. “I can hardly believe I am in a movie with you. You are an absolute Masterclass,” he said, calling Madhavan “a genius of an actor.”

With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh seems determined to prove that Indian action storytelling can be as wild, ambitious, and cinematic as anything made anywhere else in the world.

First Published: November 18, 2025, 19:18 IST

