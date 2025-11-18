মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৪৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin & More Shine At ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere | N18G Shreyas takes a match haul of 10; Shikhar claims maiden fifer against Chandigarh | Cricket News ‘Chameleon Is Back’: Deepika Padukone Cheers For Hubby Ranveer Singh, REACTS To His Dhurandhar Avatar | Bollywood News IND vs SA: India will fight back in the second Test, says Justin Langer | Cricket News Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta Arrive Hand-In-Hand At Salim Khan-Salma Khan’s 61st Wedding Anniversary Celebration | Bollywood News ‘Win the first Test, win the Ashes’: Veteran spinner’s formula for England’s success Down Under | Cricket News Manushi Chhillar Celebrates 8 Years Since Historic Miss World 2017 Win | Bollywood News ডাকসু, জাকসু, রাকসু, চাকসু খুনির পক্ষে অবস্থানকারী শিক্ষকদের চাকুরিচ্যুত করার দাবি Ashes: Why is Pat Cummins not playing the first Test in Perth? | Cricket News Sussanne Khan’s Sister Simone Remembers Mom Zarine Katrak, Calls Her ‘A True Patriot’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Chameleon Is Back’: Deepika Padukone Cheers For Hubby Ranveer Singh, REACTS To His Dhurandhar Avatar | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
‘Chameleon Is Back’: Deepika Padukone Cheers For Hubby Ranveer Singh, REACTS To His Dhurandhar Avatar | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh calls Dhurandhar the most violent film of his career and says it can take Indian cinema global. Deepika Padukone reacts to his fierce new look.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Dhurandhar next.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Dhurandhar next.

Ranveer Singh is stepping into a darker zone, and he wants the world to know it. The actor says Dhurandhar is not just another action film, but the most violent project of his career, a gamble he believes can push Indian cinema onto the global stage. As soon as the trailer dropped, fans were stunned by his shredded, long-haired look, and Deepika Padukone summed up the internet’s reaction with just four words: “The chameleon is back.”

At the Mumbai trailer launch, Ranveer couldn’t stop talking about what this film means to him and why he believes director Aditya Dhar has created something rare. He said, “I am so happy that I got to be a part of something where we are trying to push for something more. Take our cinema to the world. This is India’s moment on the world stage, and we want to be at the center of it.”

According to him, Dhurandhar is intense and gripping. “When Sir told me this story, I was dumbfounded. It is engaging, dense, and gripping throughout. This film is massy without trying to be massy.”

Ranveer also praised his co-stars, making it clear this ensemble is one of the film’s biggest strengths. Calling debutante Sara Arjun a prodigy, he said she delivers far beyond her age gap with him.

He also shared a heartfelt moment talking about Rakesh Bedi. “Rakesh sir, I watched you ever since I was a little kid. I am so proud to be sharing screen space with you in a film like this,” he said, adding that after 49 years in the industry, the actor has delivered “one of his most standout performances.”

Ranveer then spoke about R Madhavan with deep admiration. “I can hardly believe I am in a movie with you. You are an absolute Masterclass,” he said, calling Madhavan “a genius of an actor.”

With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh seems determined to prove that Indian action storytelling can be as wild, ambitious, and cinematic as anything made anywhere else in the world.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published:

November 18, 2025, 19:18 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Chameleon Is Back’: Deepika Padukone Cheers For Hubby Ranveer Singh, REACTS To His Dhurandhar Avatar
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin & More Shine At ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere | N18G

Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin & More Shine At ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere | N18G

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta Arrive Hand-In-Hand At Salim Khan-Salma Khan’s 61st Wedding Anniversary Celebration | Bollywood News

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta Arrive Hand-In-Hand At Salim Khan-Salma Khan’s 61st Wedding Anniversary Celebration | Bollywood News

Manushi Chhillar Celebrates 8 Years Since Historic Miss World 2017 Win | Bollywood News

Manushi Chhillar Celebrates 8 Years Since Historic Miss World 2017 Win | Bollywood News

Sussanne Khan’s Sister Simone Remembers Mom Zarine Katrak, Calls Her ‘A True Patriot’ | Bollywood News

Sussanne Khan’s Sister Simone Remembers Mom Zarine Katrak, Calls Her ‘A True Patriot’ | Bollywood News

HYBE Founder Bang Si-Hyuk Summoned Again, To Be Questioned For The 5th Time In Unfair Trading Case | Korean News

HYBE Founder Bang Si-Hyuk Summoned Again, To Be Questioned For The 5th Time In Unfair Trading Case | Korean News

রাঙ্গামাটিতে নবাগত নারী জেলা প্রশাসক নাজমা আশরাফীর দায়িত্বভার গ্রহণ

রাঙ্গামাটিতে নবাগত নারী জেলা প্রশাসক নাজমা আশরাফীর দায়িত্বভার গ্রহণ

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST