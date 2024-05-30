Chandu Champion Song Tu Hai Champion Out: Kartik Aaryan’s Track Is All About Celebrating Fighting Spirit

Kartik Aaryan’s film Chandu Champion second song Tu Hai Champion has finally released. The actor has been sharing a lot of BTS videos on social media ahead of the release. The biopic drama will be released next month on June 14.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared the song which features his inspirational journey. How he made efforts to achieve his goal in life. “Whenever I watch #TuHaiChampion, the whole journey of #ChanduChampion comes in a flash to me… This song doesn’t only project the physical transformation but also shows my emotional journey of One and a Half years – which by the end of it has turned me into a better human being in many ways. This period was all about dedication and focus – No break from workout and gym sessions, no cheating on my diet, swimming, and boxing sessions. Hope this song’s magic impacts you, the way it has impacted me – this one is my victory themed song for life. Super proud, glad, emotional and going through too many emotions as I share #TuHaiChampion with all of you,” read the caption. Fans also called him champion in the caption.

Watch the song here:

Recently, the first song Satyanaas from the film Chandu Champion was released and it has been trending. Well, now the actor has dropped a video in which he is seen dancing to the song on the set of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik shared the video to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Rooh Baba aur Chhota Pandit ne bhi kar diya #Satyanaas !! #ChanduChampionxBhoolBhulaiyaa3.” Kartik is dressed in Rooh baba attire and dancing with Rajpal Yadav who is in avatar of Chota Pandit. Both are smiling and recreating the hook step.

Chandu Champion is inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. The film follows Kartik Aaryan’s transformation from a young guy to a soldier, boxer and, finally, a survivor.

The film’s trailer was launched at Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior, Kartik’s hometown. The Chandu Champion trailer is packed with emotional moments, intense action, a glimpse of an epic war sequence, and the extraordinary journey of a man who refused to give up. It also gives the viewers a glimpse into the vast world of Chandu Champion and shows Kartik Aaryan’s astonishing transformation into a soldier, boxer, and wrestler, emphasising his undying commitment.

Kabir Khan has directed Chandu Champion, which was co-written with Sumit Arora and Rohit Shukre and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.