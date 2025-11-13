Chaos Erupts After Stampede-Like Situation At Shreya Ghoshal Concert In Odisha | Movies News

Last Updated: November 13, 2025, 23:52 IST

A stampede-like situation erupted on Thursday evening at popular singer Shreya Ghoshal musical event at Cuttack’s Baliyatra ground in Odisha, leaving at least three visitors fainting.

The incident took place near the stage barricade, where a large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the popular Bollywood singer.

According to initial reports, the heavy rush of people led to disorder, prompting police to resort to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

The incident took place on the final evening of the historic nine-day Bali Jatra festival.

Local media reported that thousands of people had gathered at the venue to attend the concert on its final day.

Eyewitnesses said that the crowd control arrangements were overwhelmed as attendees pressed against the barricades to get a better view of the stage. The resulting chaos led to panic, with several people fainting from exhaustion and lack of air.

Senior police officers, including the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), rushed to the scene to manage the situation and help the crowd disperse safely.

Earlier today, the singer took to the social media platform X to share about her upcoming musical event.

In her post, she wrote: “On my way to Cuttack for a show today but also excited about what’s coming in two days. Let’s kill some time until soundcheck. AMA?” She also shared a selfie along with the post.

