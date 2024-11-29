Charli XCX Pays Tribute To Music Producer Sophie At Manchester Concert

Last Updated: November 29, 2024, 18:19 IST

The clip shows Charli XCX putting forward an electrifying performance amid an illuminated background at the Manchester concert.

Charli will wrap up her Brat tour in New York on April 30, 2025. (Photo Credit: X)

Charli XCX has kickstarted the UK leg of her global Brat tour by paying tribute to her late friend and collaborator Sophie. The English singer launched the tour on November 27 in Manchester which was heavily inspired by her acclaimed sixth album Brat. During the concert, Charli XCX performed the remix version of So I for the first time paying tribute to Sophie. Charli’s friend, who passed away in 2021, was one of the most iconic artists of underground pop and dance music.

On the night of the musical extravaganza, Charli XCX addressed the crowd and said, “This is the first time I have performed this song. This song is for SOPHIE.” A video of the same was posted by a fan page on X. The clip shows Charli putting forward an electrifying performance amid an illuminated background, sending the concert-goers into a frenzy.

Charli XCX and Sophie’s equation dated back to 2015 when the duo collaborated on a musical project, reported Billboard. After that, the late musician took on several production responsibilities for Charli including Vroom Vroom EP and her Number 1 Angel album.

Back in March, Charli performed the original version of So I at the Billboard Women In Music Awards. Without revealing Sophie’s name at that time, the singer told the audience, “This song is about a person who is really, really special to me who is no longer with us.”

Coming to her Manchester concert, Charli XCX’s fiance George Daniel was also present at the venue. Daniel, a drummer and a member of the pop band The 1975, did not share the stage with Charli. However, there were other musical artists who joined her. Among them was singer DJ Shygirl. She and Charli enthralled the audience with the rendition of the latter’s 365 song. The set’s encore also welcomed singer Caroline Polachek who performed the live debut of Everything Is Romantic, as well as a version of her own song Welcome to My Island.

Up next, Charli XCX has performances today at Marston Green, UK and Minneapolis. She will wrap up her Brat tour in New York City on April 30, 2025.