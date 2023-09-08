Charlie Puth Proposes To ‘Best Friend’ Brooke Sansone And It’s A Yes

Charlie Puth is set to start a new chapter in his personal life. The American singer-songwriter is engaged to his longtime “best friend” Brooke Sansone. On September 7, the We Don’t Talk Anymore singer shared the happy announcement on Instagram, leaving fans gushing. Along with revealing the wonderful news, he penned a lovely post for his fiancee and added a string of adorable pictures with her. Needless to mention, the pair was showered with congratulatory messages soon after. According to reports, Charlie and Brooke have been dating each other since 2022. The couple made their relationship official on the occasion of Charlie’s 31st birthday on December 2.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever,” captioned Charlie Puth. The photos captured the singer and his ladylove sharing a romantic moment together as they enjoyed some scrumptious food at a restaurant named Lucali in Brooklyn, reports E News. Brooke Sansone also flaunted her huge diamond ring in one of the pictures.

In the first snap, Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone were seen sipping on some wine as the latter clicked a picture of them. The 31-year-old singer was dressed in a casual avatar, donning a pale yellow shirt with black outline-like sketches. Brooke was decked up in a grey, halter-neck, plunging neckline top that she paired with light blue denim jeans. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and sported minimal accessories. Brooke flashed a beaming smile for the selfie as Charlie leaned onto her exhibiting a subtle smile.

The following picture showed Brooke Sansone taking out a slice of delicious-looking pizza from her plate, flaunting her diamond ring. Brooke and Charlie Puth seemed to be madly in love as they fed each other some pizza, affectionately. Both of them had big smiles on their faces.

Soon after the announcement, fans and members of the music fraternity wished the couple all the best for the future ahead. Music sensations John Legend and John Mayer marked their presence in the comments and wrote, “Congratulations.” Meanwhile, one fan expressed, “I am unwell screaming. The most beautiful couple – here’s to forever” Another excited fan wrote, “I can’t wait to see mini Charlies and mini Brookies.”

While attending The Howard Stern Show in October 2022 Charlie Puth had given a small cue on dating Brooke Sansone, but without taking her name, reports E News. He said, “It’s nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time.”

Charlie Puth, 31, and Brooke Sansone, 24, have an age difference of 7 years.