Chef Vikas Khanna Raises Concern Over ‘Fatal’ Health Risk At Mumbai Airport | Know Here | Bollywood News

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, who returned to Mumbai to resume shooting for the upcoming season of ‘MasterChef India’, has expressed his concerns about Mumbai airport. On Friday, he took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture of the carpet at Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

He said that the carpet poses health risks to people with respiratory problems. However, he also praised the airport administration for the maintenance, saying removing the carpet would take the airport a step closer to perfection.

He said, “Though I feel that MUMBAI AIRPORT is super efficient….. I STRONGLY request the administration to remove this carpet. It is beyond cleaning. On behalf of every asthmatic & people with bronchial issues, this could be fatal.” His message struck a chord online, highlighting the importance of accessibility, cleanliness, and health-first infrastructure in public spaces.

Vikas is known for using his voice beyond the kitchen. His note reflects the same empathy and responsibility that define his journey on MasterChef India, a platform that celebrates progress, inclusivity, and care.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of ‘MasterChef India’ sees the father–daughter duo Venu and Avni Sharma stepping onto the MasterChef stage carrying a unique cultural blend.

By profession, Venu is involved in farming and runs an advertising agency, while Avni is a food stylist who has grown up absorbing stories, flavours, and aspirations from her father. During their interaction on the show, Chef Vikas Khanna curiously asked, “You guys are doing so well. Why did you choose the MasterChef journey?”

Avni answered with clarity and conviction, “When you go to a restaurant and open the menu, you will find North Indian cuisine, South Indian, Chinese, and Italian. You must have heard all this, but I have a small dream about our community’s cuisine, like Karada cuisine. I want to see a restaurant’s menu in the wing. So this platform is very important to me.”

When Chef Vikas followed up by asking what she would name such a space, Avni replied, “Maybe Karada Spice Box.” Visibly moved, Chef Vikas concluded warmly, “I am in love with this.”

Reflecting on their journey, Chef Vikas said, “Most of my life I have spent in countries abroad, the identity of food is not just my representation, but it also represents my ancestors as well.”

‘MasterChef India’ is set to premiere on January 5 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

