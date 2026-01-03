Chef Vikas Khanna Requests Mumbai Airport To ‘Remove’ Terminal Carpet, Calls It ‘Fatal’ For Asthma & Bronchitis Patients | Television News

Last Updated: January 03, 2026, 11:44 IST

Chef Vikas Khanna raised concerns over the condition of carpets at Mumbai airport.

Chef Vikas Khanna has been promoting the latest season of MasterChef India, but amid that, he took to social media to address an important issue. Mumbai airport is known for many things, especially its carpets. Every traveller is familiar with those carpets. Chef Vikas was concerned about the cleanliness of those carpets and requested that the authorities replace them.

While travelling from New York to Mumbai for the promotions of MasterChef India, Vikas shared a photo from the Mumbai airport that caught his attention. The image showed a worn-out carpet inside the terminal, which he described as a potential health hazard. He pointed out that such conditions could affect travellers, especially considering the heavy footfall the airport sees every day.

Sharing the photo, Vikas wrote, “Though I love & respect the efficiency of Mumbai airport a lot. But having this carpet is absolutely unnecessary & unacceptable. It is beyond cleaning now. On behalf of every asthmatic & people with bronchitis issues I request the authorities to please look into removing this at the airports. It can lead to serious breathing issues and also be fatal.”

Several social media users agreed with Chef Vikas’ opinion. One user commented, “I totally agree on this. Finally there’s a hope that it might be removed.” Another user wrote, “So glad that this has been finally brought to light. Hope your message reaches out to the right people and action is taken approximately.”

Authorities of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport replied to Chef Vikas’ complaint and wrote in the comment section, “Dear Mr Khanna, thank you for your kind words regarding the efficiency of the airport. We are truly humbled by your appreciation. At the same time, we have taken careful note of your concern regarding the condition of the carpet.

Please be assured that this has been shared with the relevant teams, and appropriate corrective measures, including thorough cleaning and necessary action, will be undertaken on priority, keeping passenger health and comfort in mind. Team CSMIA.”

