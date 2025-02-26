Chhaava Box Office Day 12: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Roars Past ₹362 Cr, Set For Big Maha Shivratri Boost

Last Updated: February 26, 2025, 00:22 IST

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb.

Chhaava was released on February 14. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chhaava Box Office Collections Day 12: Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna’s Chhaava continues its box office dominance, maintaining a steady pace even on weekdays. Released on Valentine’s Day, the historical epic has now crossed the ₹350 crore mark in India and is well on its way to breaching the ₹500 crore milestone. With Maha Shivratri on February 26, the film is expected to see a significant jump in collections.

According to reports from Sacnilk.com, Chhaava collected around ₹20 crore on its second Monday, followed by an estimated ₹17 crore on Tuesday. This brings its total to approximately ₹362.25 crore in India, though the final numbers could be even higher once all collections are accounted for. The partial holiday for Maha Shivratri is expected to give the film a further push midweek.

The film continues to perform exceptionally well in Mumbai, Pune, and NCR. Initially, Chhaava saw strong numbers in Maharashtra, but with growing positive word of mouth, it has now gained momentum in North Indian markets as well.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb. The film has been widely appreciated for bringing the story of Sambhaji Maharaj to the forefront, resonating strongly with audiences eager to learn about his legacy.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Vicky Kaushal recently shared a still from the film, writing, “No more an ‘Unsung’ Hero! Thank you everyone… Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai.”

With its strong hold at the box office and an anticipated boost from Maha Shivratri, Chhaava is on track to become one of the biggest hits of the year.