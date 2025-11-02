রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৪৭ অপরাহ্ন
Chinni Prakash Reveals Govinda Shot 6 Films A Day: 'I Don't Know If He Was A Robot Or…' | Bollywood News

  রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Choreographer Chinni Prakash recalls Govinda’s unmatched energy, calling him a trendsetter who could be a choreographer himself: “He took every step to the next level.”

Ace Bollywood choreographer Chinni Prakash looked back on his collaborations with Govinda, calling him a “trendsetter” and “a masala commercial dancer” who could rival any choreographer.

Few choreographers have shaped the rhythm of Hindi cinema like Chinni Prakash. From Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, his iconic steps have defined eras. But among all his collaborators, one star remains etched in his memory — Govinda, the man who danced like no one was watching and made an entire generation move with him.

“Govinda Didn’t Want Me for Pyaar Karke Dekho”

In a candid conversation with Friday Talkies, Chinni Prakash revisited his long association with the legendary actor, beginning with Pyaar Karke Dekho (1987). He revealed that Govinda initially didn’t want him to choreograph the song, “At that time, Govinda was closer to another choreographer and wanted him to do that song. But director S. Ramanathan insisted I take it up,” Chinni recalled.

What followed was the start of a strong creative bond. “After that film, Govinda became very close to me. He even introduced me to Mr. Mukul Anand. He was a visionary,” he said.

“He Was a Dancing Star, Not Just a Romantic Hero”

Praising Govinda’s unmatched timing and energy, Chinni recalled shooting the hit number Sanam Mere Sanam from Hum (1991), “That entire song was shot by me. Mukul left everything on me. Govinda had just gotten married then — full of young blood and enthusiasm. He was a dancing star, a masala commercial dancer, a trendsetter,” he said.

Chinni added that Govinda’s natural rhythm made him more than just a performer, “He could easily have been a choreographer. He knew timing, beats, style, and what not to do. It’s very rare to find someone that complete.”

Turning Steps Into Magic

The veteran choreographer, who worked with Govinda in Coolie No.1 and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, described how the actor would often elevate the choreography beyond expectations, “Whatever you do, he’ll do something else — and make it better. You have to prepare your mind and bring your best because he always takes your steps to another level,” Chinni said.

He fondly remembered filming Akhiyon Se Goli Maare with Govinda and Raveena Tandon, “We just had a cameraman, a trolley, a garden, and a basic crane. But their performances were electric. Everything depended on the actors.”

“I Don’t Know If He Was Human or a Robot”

Reflecting on Govinda’s unmatched work ethic, Chinni said, “I haven’t seen an actor like him. He used to shoot 4–6 films a day. Even if he was late, he made sure to finish his work. I don’t know if he was human or a robot — he did that for years.”

For Chinni Prakash, Govinda wasn’t just another actor — he was an instinctive performer who turned dance into effortless joy. “He was pure magic on set,” he concluded.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More

First Published:

November 02, 2025, 20:48 IST

News movies bollywood Chinni Prakash Reveals Govinda Shot 6 Films A Day: ‘I Don’t Know If He Was A Robot Or…’
