Chiranjeevi And Nayanthara’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu To Release On THIS Date | Telugu Cinema News

Chiranjeevi And Nayanthara’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu To Release On THIS Date

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are all set to reunite on the big screen with their much-anticipated film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and the makers have finally locked its release date. The family drama is scheduled to hit theatres on January 12. The new poster has also released.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared the new poster and also announced release date. The film is set to release on January 12, 2026. “#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru will meet you all in theatres on JANUARY 12th, 2026 Bring your family along and celebrate Sankranthi on the big screen,” read the caption here. Fans also reacted.

Chiranjeevi And Venkatesh’s First Glimpse Of Upcoming Song Out

Recently, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film’s upcoming song featuring Venkatesh. The teaser has instantly taken the internet by storm, offering a vibrant and energising preview of what promises to be a grand musical treat. Makers took to their X handle shared the video and wrote, “Our beloved heroes, Megastar @KChiruTweets garu and the Victorious @VenkyMama garu, are coming together to set the screens on fire with a MEGA-VICTORY MASS SONG in #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. Song shoot in progress. Can’t wait to celebrate this Sankranthi 2026, it is truly going to be memorable for all of us.” The song is currently being shot.

Chiranjeevi Begins Filming Power-Packed Climax

Recently, sources in the industry mentioned that Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara has been shooting the climax fight sequence of the film. Sources close to the unit say that the unit has begun filming the stylish climax action sequence featuring Chiranjeevi and a group of fighters in Hyderabad. Sources claim the fight sequence being shot was unlike typical action sequences. “This sequence is crafted with a unique and visually captivating approach designed to impress audiences across the board. Renowned choreographer Venkat Master is supervising the action, ensuring every moment exudes precision,” say sources.

With Chiranjeevi’s unmatched charisma and grace and Anil Ravipudi’s signature touch, the film is set to deliver a perfect and memorable end, they add.

The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and ‘Godfather’, Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film. One other reason for fans to be excited about this film is that actor Venkatesh plays a cameo in the film. This will be the first time that actors Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi will be seen appearing together in a film.

Nayanthara’s First Look Out

The excitement among fans is palpable as Nayanthara’s first look has been released. The actress is known for her versatility and strong screen presence. The makers also introduced her character. Taking to their Instagram handle, Shine Scream shared the first look of Nayanthara. She is looking stunning in a yellow saree and introduced her character Sasirekha. “Introducing the magnificent @nayanthara as ‘SASIREKHA’ from #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru. Meet her tomorrow with a special surprise on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadasami. #ChiruAnil ~ #MSG Sankranthi 2026,” read the caption.

