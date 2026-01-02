Chiranjeevi And Nayanthara’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Trailer To Release On THIS Date | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 14:26 IST

Chiranjeevi And Nayanthara’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Trailer To Release On THIS Date

The much-awaited trailer of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, is all set to be unveiled soon, adding to the excitement among fans. The makers have officially announced the trailer release date, and the update has already created a strong buzz across social media.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Shine Screens Cinema shared a new poster and also announced the trailer release date. The film trailer is coming on January 4. Recently, the makers also shared a video to increase the excitement level. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film.

Chiranjeevi And Venkatesh’s Song

Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati have set the internet buzzing with the release of their much-awaited mass song from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Packed with high-energy beats, vibrant visuals, and dance moves, the track perfectly captures the spirit. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead role. Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared the song and wrote, “Had a great time dancing with my dear friend @venkateshdaggubati for this #MegaVictoryMass song from our #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru”. The song shows both actors in a vibrant avatar and the track is surely party anthem of the year.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu To Release On THIS Date

Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are all set to reunite on the big screen with their much-anticipated film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and the makers have finally locked its release date. The family drama is scheduled to hit theatres on January 12. The new poster has also released. Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared the new poster and also announced release date. The film is set to release on January 12, 2026. “#ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru will meet you all in theatres on JANUARY 12th, 2026 Bring your family along and celebrate Sankranthi on the big screen,” read the caption here. The film, which was initially being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara To Release In June? Here’s What We Know

Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited fantasy action drama Vishwambhara has been making headlines ever since its announcement, and now fresh buzz around its release timeline has further excited fans. According to report, the makers are eyeing a June theatrical release, although an official confirmation is still awaited. 123 Telugu reported that the Vishwambhara teaser faced heavy criticism for its poor CGI. As per the latest reports, the film is now eyeing a June 2026 release.

