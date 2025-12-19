Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal First Look: Fans Say ‘Mythology Gets Modern’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 10:37 IST

The glimpse of Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal establishes the film’s larger vision, presenting Hanuman as the eternal symbol of fearless courage.

Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal will release in 2026.(Photo Creidt: X)

The world of Indian mythology is gearing up for a grand cinematic retelling as the first look of Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal has officially been unveiled on Thursday. The striking first-look video offers audiences an early glimpse into a mythological epic that aims to bring the story of Lord Hanuman to life in a never-before-seen way.

The glimpse establishes the film’s larger vision, presenting Hanuman not just as a divine warrior but as the eternal symbol of fearless courage, unwavering devotion to Lord Ram and boundless strength. The visuals carry an honouring tone, blending grandeur with spirituality, while hinting at an ambitious narrative deeply rooted in India’s age-old storytelling traditions. The scale of the epic to the emotional tone, the first look makes it clear that the makers are aiming for a respectful yet powerful retelling of the legend of Pawan Putra Hanuman.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, the film revisits the legendary journey of Lord Hanuman through a contemporary cinematic lens. It also promises the spectacle of a modern big-screen experience, allowing today’s audiences to resonate with the film without losing the essence of the mythological icon.

Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal’s Director Has This To Say

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Rajesh Mapuskar described the experience as both exciting and challenging. In a press note, be was quoted as saying, “Taking on a project that so fearlessly embraces innovation is both thrilling and daunting. I love exploring various genres in cinema, and telling a story using progressive technology like generative AI is very exciting for me.”

He further highlighted the emotional weight of the subject and added, “The story of Lord Hanuman is timeless, filled with strength, devotion and purpose, and it is a rare opportunity to helm a film that both honours India’s spiritual heritage and pioneers the future of filmmaking.” Mapuskar also expressed gratitude for the collaboration, saying he is “excited to join hands with Vikram and Vijay to explore storytelling in a completely new dimension and eternally thankful to be given this opportunity.”

Team Behind Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal

Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal is presented by Star Studio18 in association with Collective Studios, Historyverse and Abundantia Entertainment. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Vijay Subramaniamand Vikram Malhotra produce the film.

With its first look now out, the film has already sparked curiosity and conversation. As anticipation builds, Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal is set to be one of the mythological releases in 2026.

