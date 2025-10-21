Chitrangda Singh Hospitalised, Says She’ll Be ‘Back Running Like A Hare Soon’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 18:15 IST

Chitrangda Singh shares hospital recovery update, promises to return soon.

Actress Chitrangda Singh has shared a glimpse of her recovery while currently admitted to hospital. Posting on Instagram, she assured fans she will soon be back to full strength.

In her Instagram story, Chitrangda shared a photo of herself resting in a hospital bed with a medical drip attached. Alongside the image, she wrote, “Hoping to be back running like a hare soon!” The actress did not disclose the reason for her hospitalisation.

On the work front, Chitrangda’s latest release is Housefull 5, featuring a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The film follows a group of imposters who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire, competing for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise. Housefull 5 continues the comedy franchise that began with the first installment in 2010, followed by Housefull 2 in 2012, Housefull 3 in 2016, and Housefull 4 in 2019.

Looking ahead, Chitrangda will star alongside Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan, a film inspired by real-life military events. Speaking about the project, she previously said, “It’s a story of bravery and courage. Coming from an army background, I remember this event being spoken about in our circles. So to be part of this film feels very personal.”

She said that the film goes beyond spectacle: “It’s meaningful. It’s rooted. It’s real.”

Chitrangda Singh made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed crime drama Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005), earning the Bollywood Movie Award for Best Female Debut. Over the years, Singh has appeared in a range of films including the crime thriller Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), romantic comedies Desi Boyz (2011) and I, Me Aur Main (2013), financial thriller Baazaar (2018), crime thriller Bob Biswas (2021), and mystery thriller Gaslight (2023). She also made her debut as a producer with the sports drama Soorma (2018).

In addition to films, Singh has appeared in streaming projects such as Modern Love Mumbai (2022) and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (2025). She was married to golfer Jyoti Randhawa from 2001 to 2014, and the couple has a son.

