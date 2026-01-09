Chitrangda Singh On Mobbing Incidents: ‘Some Events Really Get Out Of Hand’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 10:06 IST

Chitrangda Singh highlights celebrity safety after incidents with Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, recalling John Abraham’s injury during a Delhi college event.

Chitrangda Singh

Recent videos of actors being mobbed at public events have once again brought the issue of celebrity safety into focus, and actor Chitrangda Singh believes the concern is very real. Reacting to the incidents involving Nidhhi Agerwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chitrangda spoke about how quickly things can spiral out of control at crowded appearances, while also recalling a similar experience involving actor John Abraham.

The actor, who spent much of last year travelling across the country to promote multiple projects such as Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Housefull 5 and Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, said the visuals from recent events were deeply unsettling. “Some of these events can really get out of hand because you have to be able control the crowd. I was looking at those visuals with Nidhi, and it was scary to see that. It’s probably the duty of the agencies that are managing them to make sure they are safe. But that was scary. I don’t know how can they put them in that space. How could they let them go, how could this happen to them?”

Chitrangda also reflected on her own encounters with aggressive crowds during public appearances. Recalling Dahi Handi events she attended in the past, she said, “Even on these Dahi Handi events, I remember 2-3 times it happened, they started banging our car and it just gets out of hand because they have this proximity to an actor and suddenly they have access. I was very scared.”

However, the actor stressed that such situations are not limited to women alone. Sharing an incident from a college promotion years ago, she recounted how John Abraham was injured while trying to shield her from the crowd. “John Abraham and I went and promoted this film we did a long time back, I, Me Aur Main. We went to a Delhi college, and we had to go up on stage and then leave. The crowd started to build up and suddenly I see everybody’s trying to whisk off John and he kind of looked back at me to take me along. He was trying to be protective of me and take me to the car. As soon as we sat in the car, John took off his shirt and his whole back was full of scratch marks. And nothing happened to me because there were so many women in that college.”

Still visibly affected by the memory, Chitrangda added, “I was just shocked to see that because he was trying to protect me, so he was behind me and then his whole back got scratched. So it just happens to everyone I suppose, it’s not just women.”

Her comments come amid growing calls from within the industry for better crowd control and stronger safety measures during public promotions and appearances.

