Choreographer BREAKS Silence On Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: ‘Stop Dragging Nandika Dwivedi’ | Bollywood News

Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal wedding rumours dragged Nandika Dwivedi into controversy. Choreographer Gulnaaz issued a statement denying all involvement and urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal were expected to tie the knot on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra — a ceremony widely anticipated by fans and followed closely online. However, the celebrations came to an abrupt halt after both families cited health-related reasons for postponing the wedding.

Soon after, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Smriti had deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account, including photos from the engagement and proposal. The sudden silence from the couple, combined with the removal of posts, sparked a wave of speculation across Reddit, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Rumours Drag Choreographers Into Controversy

As discussions intensified, an anonymous Reddit post alleged that two choreographers from the Bosco group — Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz — who were hired to choreograph the couple’s wedding dances, were somehow involved in the situation. Though entirely unverified, the claims spread rapidly, triggering online outrage and leading both names to trend across social platforms.

Amid the escalating chatter, Gulnaaz broke her silence.

Gulnaaz Issues a Public Statement

Addressing the rumours head-on, Gulnaaz shared a statement via Instagram Stories, “I’ve been noticing a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me and my friend Nandika, so I want to make it clear that we are not the people involved in this issue. Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn’t mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let’s keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

Her response came as social media continued to run rampant with unverified theories about what may have caused the postponement.

No Comment Yet From Smriti Mandhana or Palaash Muchhal

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi has not released a statement and has made her profile private. Meanwhile, neither Smriti Mandhana nor Palaash Muchhal — nor any representatives from their respective families — have addressed the controversy or clarified the reason behind the deleted posts.

According to sources close to the families and the wedding organisers, the ceremony was postponed due to a medical emergency. Beyond this, both sides have remained tight-lipped, choosing not to engage with the spiralling speculation online.

As fans continue to search for answers, the situation remains shrouded in uncertainty, with only one clear fact: none of the rumours circulating on social media have been officially confirmed.

