This Actor Starred In 500 Films, Rose To Fame, But Debt Forced Him To Sell His Home 'This is what real teammates do': Suniel Shetty hails Jemimah Rodrigues' decision to skip WBBL and support Smriti Mandhana | Cricket News Ajit Agarkar: A constant on overseas tours and notable absentee from Ranji Trophy | Cricket News Choreographer BREAKS Silence On Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: 'Stop Dragging Nandika Dwivedi' | Bollywood News ইন্দোনেশিয়া-মালয়েশিয়া-থাইল্যান্ডে বন্যা, মৃতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ১২৯ Sanjay Dutt Mobbed By Fans, Internet Says 'Shayad Public Bhool Gayi Hai Ki…' | Bollywood News Babar Azam equals unwanted T20I record with another duck | Cricket News ভূমিকম্প পরবর্তী ভবন সুরক্ষা স্ক্যান সেবা চালু করেছে জামায়াত 'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra: 'Humara He-Man Chala Gaya' | Bollywood News Ashes 2025: No Cummins, no Hazlewood as Australia stick with unchanged squad for Gabba Test | Cricket News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Choreographer BREAKS Silence On Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: ‘Stop Dragging Nandika Dwivedi’ | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Choreographer BREAKS Silence On Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy: ‘Stop Dragging Nandika Dwivedi’ | Bollywood News


As Smriti Mandhana deleted wedding posts, speculation grew involving choreographer Nandika Dwivedi. Gulnaaz clarified that the rumours were false and asked fans to stay respectful.

Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal wedding rumours dragged Nandika Dwivedi into controversy. Choreographer Gulnaaz issued a statement denying all involvement and urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal wedding rumours dragged Nandika Dwivedi into controversy. Choreographer Gulnaaz issued a statement denying all involvement and urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal were expected to tie the knot on November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra — a ceremony widely anticipated by fans and followed closely online. However, the celebrations came to an abrupt halt after both families cited health-related reasons for postponing the wedding.

Soon after, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Smriti had deleted all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account, including photos from the engagement and proposal. The sudden silence from the couple, combined with the removal of posts, sparked a wave of speculation across Reddit, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

Rumours Drag Choreographers Into Controversy

As discussions intensified, an anonymous Reddit post alleged that two choreographers from the Bosco group — Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz — who were hired to choreograph the couple’s wedding dances, were somehow involved in the situation. Though entirely unverified, the claims spread rapidly, triggering online outrage and leading both names to trend across social platforms.

Amid the escalating chatter, Gulnaaz broke her silence.

Gulnaaz Issues a Public Statement

Addressing the rumours head-on, Gulnaaz shared a statement via Instagram Stories, “I’ve been noticing a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me and my friend Nandika, so I want to make it clear that we are not the people involved in this issue. Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn’t mean we are connected to their personal matters. Please let’s keep things respectful and not jump to conclusions. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

Her response came as social media continued to run rampant with unverified theories about what may have caused the postponement.

No Comment Yet From Smriti Mandhana or Palaash Muchhal

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi has not released a statement and has made her profile private. Meanwhile, neither Smriti Mandhana nor Palaash Muchhal — nor any representatives from their respective families — have addressed the controversy or clarified the reason behind the deleted posts.

According to sources close to the families and the wedding organisers, the ceremony was postponed due to a medical emergency. Beyond this, both sides have remained tight-lipped, choosing not to engage with the spiralling speculation online.

As fans continue to search for answers, the situation remains shrouded in uncertainty, with only one clear fact: none of the rumours circulating on social media have been officially confirmed.

November 28, 2025, 13:14 IST

