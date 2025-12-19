Chris Evans Returns As Captain America In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’; Teaser Reveals He’s A Dad | Movies News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 05:34 IST

Avengers: Doomsday teaser confirms Chris Evans’ return as Captain America, revealing a surprising new chapter as Steve Rogers becomes a father.

Chris Evans is officially returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, and the comeback comes with an unexpected emotional twist. The first teaser for the upcoming Marvel tentpole confirms that Captain America is now a father, marking a dramatic evolution for the iconic superhero ahead of the film’s December 18, 2026 release.

The Cap-centric teaser debuted in theatres alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash and is part of Marvel’s year-long buildup to Doomsday. According to reports, additional teasers spotlighting other major characters are expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

Captain America’s Emotional Return

Set against the quiet calm of a countryside farm, the teaser opens with Steve Rogers riding a motorcycle home as a piano version of the Avengers theme plays softly in the background. He removes his helmet—its blue shade a subtle nod to his Captain America suit—and pauses to look at the iconic costume with quiet reflection. The moment turns deeply personal when Steve is seen cradling a newborn baby, his expression filled with pride and tenderness.

The teaser closes with the confirmation card: “Steve Rogers will return for ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’” followed by a countdown clock ticking toward the film’s release date exactly one year away. The reveal instantly sent fans into speculation mode, questioning how and when this version of Steve fits into the current MCU timeline.

How Steve Rogers Fits Into ‘Doomsday’

Audiences last saw Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame (2019), where he completed his mission of returning the Infinity Stones before choosing a life with Peggy Carter. After growing old with her in an alternate timeline, Steve returned briefly to pass his Vibranium shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), officially naming him the new Captain America.

The Doomsday teaser raises several questions: Has Steve returned to the main MCU timeline? Is this a younger variant or the same Steve from Endgame? And most intriguingly, who is the child—and does the baby carry any super-soldier legacy?

While Evans briefly appeared in the MCU after Endgame with a cameo as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Avengers: Doomsday marks his full-fledged return as Captain America.

Evans is not the only familiar face coming back. Robert Downey Jr. will appear as Doctor Doom, while returning heroes include Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu and several others. Adding to the spectacle, characters from the X-Men universe—including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden—will also cross into the MCU, setting the stage for one of Marvel’s most ambitious crossover events yet.

