Chum Darang Declares Herself A Himesh Reshammiya Fan After Attending His Power-Packed Concert | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 17, 2025, 12:58 IST

Chum Darang also shared a video of herself vibing to Himesh Reshammiya’s song during his concert.

Himesh Reshammiya’s concert was on November 16. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Himesh Reshammiya headlined the Myntra Glamstream Fest on November 16, delivering a high-energy performance in Mumbai. Among the attendees was ex–Bigg Boss contestant Chum Darang, who shared glimpses from the vibrant concert, enjoying the night out with her friends.

The Badhaai Do actress looked as gorgeous as ever in a soft, pastel plaid mini dress. She paired her stylish dress with knee-high brown coloured boots, adding a slightly edgy touch to her overall cute look. Along with that, she styled her hair into loose waves and accessorised the look with layered necklaces. Her caption read, “Officially a Himesh fan. Thank you for having us, Myntra.”

Check out her post here:

Fans React To Chum’s Post

The comment section of Chum’s post was filled with red heart emojis. A comment on her post read, “Hawtieee”. Another wrote, “Chummi so fire and elegant.” “Love everything Chum does… she’s a slay,” remarked another user. An individual wrote, “Chum looking GORGEOUS” Another user said, “You looked so hot and beautiful last night but you always do.”

Chum appeared in Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekkar in 2022 and her popularity grew even further after her stint on Bigg Boss 18.

Kartik Aaryan Attends Himesh Reshammiya’s Concert

It wasn’t just Chum Darang who attended Himesh’s power-packed performance. Another celebrity who took fans by surprise was Kartik Aaryan, who made an unexpected entry during the Jhalak Dikhlaja singer’s show. Himesh announced on stage, “Here we go, aap khud hi dekh lijiye.” As Kartik appeared, the crowd erupted in cheers for the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor. He waved at the audience, blew a flying kiss, and then walked up to warmly hug the singer.

Watch the video here:

Himesh’s Energetic Performance

Himesh Reshammiya shared a snippet from his concert on Instagram, where he could be seen performing as the audience enthusiastically sang along with him. He captioned the video, “Jai Mata Di Let’s Rock Historic concert today.” A fan wrote on his post, “Superb fantastic mind blowing historic performance.

Jai Mata di let’s rock.” Another added, “Himesh is commanding the entire audience. Almost like Himesh and the audience are one person. This is what I call dissolution of individuality into supreme consciousness.”

As fans themselves put it, Himesh’s performance was absolutely mind-blowing.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

First Published: November 17, 2025, 12:58 IST

News movies bollywood Chum Darang Declares Herself A Himesh Reshammiya Fan After Attending His Power-Packed Concert