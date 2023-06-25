রবিবার , ২৫ জুন ২০২৩ | ১১ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Chunky Panday Recalls The Story Behind His Name; Shares That Pahlaj Nihalani Wanted to Change It To ‘Chandramukhi’

জুন ২৫, ২০২৩ ১০:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Chunky Panday got candid about how he got his name and the suggestions that were given by Pahlaj Nihalani.

While we have all seen Chunky Panday over the years portraying humorous and complex characters in films like Housefull and Begum Jaan, only a few know what his real name is as reflected on his Aadhar Card. The actor has finally revealed the story behind his name which according to him was a matter of discussion prior to his debut in the 1980s.

The actor recalled in the latest episode of Khaane Mein Koun Hai how he got the name ‘Chunky’. Answering if his Aadhar Card had the same credentials, he promptly answered, “Not at all! It is Chandra Aatma.” He followed it up with the trademark dialogue of Aakhiri Pasta, “I am a joking!” sharing that it was Suyash Panday.

He explained, “All my school friends know me by this name. But when I was nine months old, I was named Chunky, I was a little ‘golu’. My nanny, Heera, actually named me Chunky and it has since then stuck with me. When I got my film break in 1987 by Pahlaj Nihalani, he didn’t understand my name Chunky, and he didn’t even know Suyash.”

The actor then went on to share that Pahlaj Nihalani who had launched Govinda wanted him to have a more unconventional name on the lines of ‘Chandramukhi’ and :Chandraatma’. He stated,”He would tell me, ‘Ye Chunky kitna ajeeb naam hai, chalo tera naam badalte hai, kuch Govinda jaise rakhte hai, Chandramukhi ya Chandraatma jaise kuch (This name Chunky is a weird name, lets keep your name like Govinda, let’s call you Chandramukhi or Chandraatma). I started to cry but I was like, ‘Ok you are giving me a break, you can call me anything, if not Chunky then monkey.’ He then asked his children and they liked Chunky.”

Chunky Panday, renowned for his charismatic and vibrant on-screen presence, captured the hearts of audiences with his energetic performances and comedic talent during the flourishing era of Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s. With an impressive filmography of over 80 movies, Panday has carved a niche for himself as a self-made acting star, admired for his versatility and enduring popularity.

Recently, an extraordinary moment unfolded when an ardent fan showcased his unwavering devotion by getting a tattoo of Chunky Panday’s likeness etched on his chest. The fan’s profound commitment allowed him the remarkable opportunity to proudly exhibit his artwork in the actor’s presence. Grateful for the fan’s adoration, Panday generously posed for a photograph with him, later sharing the heartwarming moment on social media. The post, originally published a few days ago, quickly gained momentum, captivating the attention of fans who responded with overwhelming enthusiasm and heartfelt appreciation.

Source link

