Cocktail 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna’s Delhi Shoot Delayed After Red Fort Blast | Bollywood News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 Delhi shoot is delayed due to toxic air and a blast near Red Fort.

Cocktail 2 Delhi shoot postponed

Looks like the Cocktail 2 team will have to wait a little longer before bringing their film magic to Delhi. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna were all set to shoot the next schedule of Homi Adajania’s film in the capital, but plans have been hit by a double whammy with toxic air and a recent blast near the Red Fort.

The team was supposed to kick off the Delhi schedule on November 12 and shoot across the city for about a week. But with pollution levels worsening and security concerns rising, the makers decided to play it safe and push the schedule.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Shahid along with Kriti and Rashmika were supposed to come to shoot in Delhi from November 12. The makers had planned a detailed schedule in Delhi for seven days starting from November 12.”

So, what exactly went wrong? “Well, the air pollution crisis is one of the reasons. And then the heightened tension after the Delhi blast has also led to the decision. The team had also planned a schedule in the Old Delhi area… So, there are multiple reasons that have added to the reason behind the decision. That being said, the Delhi schedule is not cancelled but just pushed. The makers are now planning to do the shoot in December, if all goes well,” the insider added.

For context, earlier this week, a car blast near the Red Fort metro station left at least 13 people dead and 21 injured, putting the city on high alert.

The Cocktail 2 crew had planned to shoot around South Delhi, Central Delhi, and the university belt. “The dates are not planned at the moment. The makers will circle back and look at the situation at the end of this month to make a decision,” said the source.

For those wondering, Cocktail 2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Directed again by Homi Adajania, the new film has a completely fresh cast — Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika. The trio has already wrapped up portions in Europe, and fans are now waiting to see what this mix of stars brings to the screen.

Fun fact: Shahid and Kriti were last seen together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya earlier this year, while this will be Rashmika’s first outing with both of them.

