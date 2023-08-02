বুধবার , ২ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ১৮ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Comedy Khiladigalu Fame Sanju Bassaya’s Wedding Photos Go Viral

untitled design 2023 08 02t163550.698


Sanju and Pallavi opted for a registry marriage.

Sanju Basayya’s photos from his close-knit wedding ceremony to his long-time girlfriend Pallavi Ballary have surfaced on the internet.

Sanju Basayya is a household name in the Kannada entertainment industry. He has won the hearts of his viewers with his performances in the show Comedy Khiladigalu. His comedy timing, charm and his very presence on the Zee Kannada show were loved by many. Sanju has also been a part of films and other shows. Currently, Sanju Basayya is making headlines as photos from his close-knit wedding ceremony to his long-time girlfriend Pallavi Ballary have surfaced on the internet.

Sanju recently tied the knot to Pallavi Ballary, a UK-based dancer and model. Reportedly, the couple opted for a registry marriage. Later, they threw a reception party for family and friends. Photos of their pre and post-wedding rituals have been doing the rounds. During their haldi ceremony, the couple can be seen surrounded by their loved ones, as they apply haldi on them. In another photo, Sanju and Pallavi can be seen wearing stunning attires. Sanju wore an off-white coat with turquoise blue trousers, while Pallavi donned an embellished and stone-studded extravagant lehenga of turquoise colour. She also layered it with a dupatta and chose heavy jewellery to complete her look.

Pallavi shared a glimpse of their outfits from what looks like their reception. She captioned the post, “Love you.” Fans congratulated them on their marriage. A comment read, “Happy Married Life”, while another wrote, “Super couple Pallavi and Sanju.”

Sanju Basayya hails from North Karnataka’s Murgod village in the Belgaum district. He is popular by various names like Kulla Mindri and Chilli Basaya. If reports are to be believed, Sanju Bassaya and Pallavi Ballary met each other seven or eight years ago. Their acquaintance turned into friendship and later they fell in love with each other. Pallavi is a theatre artist, who has acted in some YouTube short films like Mallu Jamkhandi and Shivputra Yasharada.

Entertainment Bureau

