Complaint Filed Against Actor Ranveer Singh Over Kantara Mimicry Row | Movies News

During a session at IFFI in Goa, Ranveer described Guliga Daiva’s sister Chaundi as a “female ghost” and also mimicked the character on stage.

Ranveer Singh Was Trolled For Mimicking Kantara’s Iconic Chaundi Sequence.

Kantara Mimicry Row: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has landed in legal trouble after a complaint was filed accusing him of insulting the traditional Tulu spirit-worship practice depicted in the movie Kantara.

The complainant, advocate Prashanth Methal, a practitioner at the High Court of Karnataka, at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru, claimed that the actor mocked the sacred daiva tradition during his stage act.

According to the complaint, the actor allegedly performed a caricature of the Panjurli/Guliga Daiva, said to be a revered divine spirit in the coastal Karnataka region. The advocate claimed that the performance was ‘crude, derogatory, and comical’, causing ‘deep hurt’ to Hindu religious sentiments, especially among the Tulu-speaking community.

The complainant further alleged that Singh referred to the daiva as a ‘ghost’, which he said is blasphemous, and shows ‘deliberate disrespect’ to Hindu beliefs.

He demanded legal action relating to outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity between communities, and intentional insult against the actor.

What’s The Row?

What began as a fun exchange with Kantara director Rishab Shetty quickly snowballed into a social media backlash after Singh broke into an imitation of the popular Chaundi moment from Kantara.

During a session at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Ranveer described Guliga Daiva’s sister Chaundi as a “female ghost” and also mimicked the character on stage.

With crossed eyes and his tongue out, he performed a version of his signature “primordial scream,” leaving Shetty in splits. He further joked, pointing at Shetty, “Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy.”

A video of the act went viral on social media platforms and the reaction was far from amused.

Many fans called it disrespectful, especially towards a character rooted in local culture and faith.

Ranveer Singh Apologises

After hours of trolling, Ranveer posted an apology note on his Instagram Stories.

It read, “I intended to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

