Complaint Filed Against Kamal Haasan Over ‘Kannada Born From Tamil’ Remark

The pro-Kannada organisation lodged a complaint against kamal Haasan and demanded legal action against the him.

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Kannada-Tamil row, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police against actor Kamal Haasan. The group has also sought for an FIR against the actor-politician for his remarks that “Tamil gave birth to Kannada”.

The outfit-led by Praveen Shetty, lodged a complaint at the RT Nagar police station demanding legal action against the actor.

In the complaint, the organisation alleged that the “controversial statement” made by the actor has not only hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas, but it has also sown seeds of poison between Kannadigas and Tamils and has insulted Kannadigas.

Meanwhile, the police has yet not registered an FIR in connection to the matter. “We have received a complaint. But no FIR has been registered yet. We are seeking a legal opinion and accordingly, we will take further action in the matter,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The actor’s comments have sparked outrage among several pro-Kannada outfits. They staged protests against Haasan in various parts of the state like Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubballi, Bengaluru, among others.

Following the backlash, Kamala Haasan reacted to the controversy and said that he did not mean ‘anything’. Haasan also clarified that his comment was made with a lot of love.

“I think what I said was said with a lot of love. Historians have taught me the language history…I didn’t mean anything,” Haasan said.

The South superstar sparked a massive outrage during the audio launch of his latest film “Thug Life” in Chennai, where he made a statement linking the origins of the Kannada language to Tamil.

“Actor Shivarajkumar is my family living in another state. That’s why he is here. That’s why when I started my speech, I said ‘my life and my family is Tamil’. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil. So you are included in that line,” he said.

The actor’s remarks quickly went viral and triggered backlash from pro-Kannada groups in Karnataka. They not only demanded an apology from Haasan but also a ban on his upcoming movie.

