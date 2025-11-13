Composer Devi Sri Prasad Says Rashmika Mandanna Deserves National Award For The Girlfriend | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 13, 2025, 17:22 IST

Devi Sri Prasad praises Rashmika Mandanna’s performance as Bhooma Devi in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, calling her deserving of a national award for the Telugu film.

Rashmika Mandanna in The Girlfriend.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has heaped praise on actor Rashmika Mandanna for her performance in The Girlfriend, calling it one of the finest in recent times. The Pushpa 2: The Rule composer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his admiration for the Telugu film and said Rashmika “deserves a national award” for her work.

Calling The Girlfriend a film he “clapped for wholeheartedly,” the composer wrote, “#TheGirlfriend A Movie that I clapped for wholeheartedly in recent times!! woww! RASHMIKAAAA..@iamRashmika You are not just ‘national crush’… You deserve a ‘national award’ for.. The Girlfriend.”

Continuing his praise, Devi Sri Prasad lauded Rashmika’s ability to embody her character with depth and innocence. “After enchanting us with such versatile performances in Movies like #Pushpa #Animal #Chaava #Kubera, how could you bring back that innocence in your Face so effortlessly and so believably!!??? I know how.. coz You just LIVED it! The depth in each expression is mindblowing…” he added.

The musician also took a moment to commend the film’s director Rahul Ravindran for handling a sensitive subject with care and conviction. “Every Girl & Every Guy MUST watch this movie! @23_rahulr Rahul Sir, how could you even handle such a sensitive movie in such a brilliant way!! Kudos to you! And the producers @GeethaArts for giving us this beautiful emotion!! @Dheekshiths sir..You did a fantastic job! Your bad guy performance was so good!” he wrote.

He further appreciated the performances and technical crew that brought the story to life. “@ItsAnuEmmanuel Lovely performance with subtle maturity and making every girl think they need a friend like U..CONGRATS to all the Technicians & Team! Beautiful Music @HeshamAWMusic Cinematography @krishnanvasant & Editing @ChotaKPrasad,” Devi Sri Prasad concluded.

The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles, alongside Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini. The Telugu drama tells the story of a fairytale romance that takes a dark turn as the relationship becomes toxic due to the male lead’s aggressive behaviour.

