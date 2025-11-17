সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
খুলনা-৬ আসনে দাঁড়িপাল্লা প্রতীকের জমজমাট প্রচারণা: সর্বত্র জনতার সাড়া Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul, Awez Recreate Their Viral Hook Lines, Nagma Says 'Secret Room Nahi Mila…' | Television News শেখ হাসিনা ও আসাদুজ্জামান খানের সব সম্পত্তি বাজেয়াপ্তের নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad First win in 15 years! Temba Bavuma's 'jump and punch' celebration against India goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News Conan O'Brien Plays Gully Cricket In India, Claims He Scored 'Eleventyhundred Points' | Hollywood News Practicality over loyalty: Matheesha Pathirana, Andre Russell releases reflect IPL's strategic transition | Cricket News এক মাসে দৃশ্যমান অগ্রগতি নেই রাকসুর মানবতাবিরোধী অপরাধে শেখ হাসিনা দোষী সাব্যস্ত – Corporate Sangbad রাজধানীতে নাশকতার পরিকল্পনা ও ককটেল বিস্ফোরণ, গ্রেফতার ২৫ Shatrughan Sinha Meets Hema Malini, Takes Update On 'Elder Brother' Dharmendra's Health, Shares Pics | Bollywood News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Conan O’Brien Plays Gully Cricket In India, Claims He Scored ‘Eleventyhundred Points’ | Hollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Conan O’Brien Plays Gully Cricket In India, Claims He Scored ‘Eleventyhundred Points’ | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Conan O’Brien is in India to shoot his travel series, Conan O’Brien Must Go, and he looks eager to try everything that makes the country unique.

A trip to India has been a long-time goal for Conan O’Brien.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Comedian Conan O’Brien is in India for the very first time and he is already making headlines. He is here to shoot his travel series, Conan O’Brien Must Go, and he looks eager to try everything that makes the country unique. Conan announced his trip with a funny post online, and soon after, his team began sharing glimpses of his journey. One of the most talked about moments is a picture shared by his production, Team Coco on Instagram.

A trip to India has been a long-time goal for Conan. He first tried to shoot back in 2018 for his travel series Conan Without Borders, but the plan didn’t work out. The reason for the delay was permission issues, as his team ran into problems with the Indian consulate.

Conan O’Brien Arrives Plays Cricket In India

In the photo, Conan O’Brien is seen wearing a full costume as he plays gully cricket. In the caption, he joked about his record-breaking score “eleventyhundred.”

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Team Coco wrote, “My first day playing street cricket and I scored eleventyhundred points(??) I have no idea what happened.”

Another post from Team Conan showed a fun and different side of his India trip. In the photo, he is seen wearing a bright outfit, posing with a group of backup dancers after filming a Bollywood style performance. Conan O’Brien shared his excitement in the caption, saying he can’t wait for viewers to see the finished segment of Conan O’Brien Must Go.

The team wrote, “Just filmed a Bollywood extravaganza with these gifted dancers and incredible crew. I can’t wait for you to watch it on your phone.”

Earlier Permit Issues Delayed Plans

During the planning of Conan Without Borders, the team encountered difficulties related to an earlier trip. In 2004, as per Late Nighter, a segment was filmed in India without proper permission, and years later, this led to problems when they attempted to return in 2018. When the producers applied for filming permits, they were repeatedly delayed because the authorities discovered the earlier unauthorised shoot. This discovery by the Indian consulate in San Francisco meant the new permits and shooting visas were on hold, making it difficult for the team to schedule their India shoot.

Because of this, approval to film the special episode kept getting postponed or denied. Now, finally, Team Coco got the permission to shoot Conan O’Brien Must Go.

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

First Published:

November 17, 2025, 14:51 IST

News movies hollywood Conan O’Brien Plays Gully Cricket In India, Claims He Scored ‘Eleventyhundred Points’
