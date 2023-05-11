CONFIRMED! Salman Khan To Meet Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Before His Da-Bangg Performance In Kolkata

It is official, Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. The superstar is headed to the West Bengal capital this weekend to perform for fans as part of his Da-Bang tour. While the actor had previously confirmed his concert plans, it has now been revealed that the actor will be meeting the CM before his performance.

We learn that Salman will be meeting Mamata Banerjee on May 13, Saturday. However, more details about their meeting are still under wraps. His visit to Kolkata comes amid a security threat to Salman. Fans are well-aware that he has received death threats this year, resulting in tightened security.

However, the threats don’t seem to affect Salman’s work plans. The actor revealed that he will be performing in the East Bengal Club, Maiden Tent, Kolkata on May 13. The show starts at 6 PM. Fans can expect Salman to bring the house down with some of his best dance numbers and an entertaining show.

The DA-BANGG tour faced a delay earlier, though the event organisers dismissed rumours of the show’s cancellation, clarifying that the event was only postponed due to security concerns.

According to reports by ABP News, the organisers had previously stated that they were receiving assistance from the West Bengal government and top police officials to ensure the safety of the performers. While they did not disclose specific details regarding the measures being taken, they assured fans that everything would be taken care of properly.

Reacting to the death threats on Aap Ki Adalat, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star acknowledged the necessity of the security measures, stating that “security is better than insecurity.” However, he also expressed frustration at the inconvenience caused to his fans and others on the road due to the presence of security personnel.