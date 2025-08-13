Coolie Vs War 2 Review LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth Film Creates History, Earns Rs 100 Cr Even Before Its Release

Coolie Vs War 2 Movie Review, Release Day Box Collections Live Updates: Indian cinema is gearing up for a blockbuster clash at the box office. Rajinikanth’s eagerly awaited Coolie and the high-octane action spectacle War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, hit screens tomorrow, August 14, just ahead of Independence Day. With the extended holiday weekend, both films are set to smash opening-day records.

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, arrives as Rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in the industry. The film boasts a powerhouse ensemble including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir, bringing together star power from across India. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes this multi-starrer format could give Coolie a strategic edge. “Rajinikanth’s pan-India appeal, coupled with Aamir Khan’s strong hold in the Hindi belt, makes this a nationwide event. With five major stars, each bringing their own loyal fan base, the film could pull in massive crowds,” he said.

Despite the clash with War 2, the ensemble entertainer headlined by Rajinikanth has performed strongly in pre-sales, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark for its opening weekend and selling over 12 lakh tickets on its first day. The advance booking numbers are equally impressive, with the film witnessing a tenfold surge in pre-sales after the opening of Telugu shows. According to Sacnilk, before bookings began in the Telugu states, War 2 had already registered around Rs 10 crore gross (including block seats) for its Hindi version’s opening day. Once Telugu state bookings went live, the film sold over six lakh tickets.

War 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Packed with slick action sequences and high-stakes drama, the trailer had promised a visual spectacle. Hrithik, who made his film debut alongside Rajinikanth, paid a heartfelt tribute to the superstar on social media:

“Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!”

Recalling his childhood memories, Hrithik also shared, “I used to call him Rajini uncle… whenever I messed up a shot, Rajini sir would take the blame so I wouldn’t feel conscious.”

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar feels the clash will benefit exhibitors. “With such huge expectations, cinema halls will be blazing all guns. There’s ample space for multiple releases during a big holiday window,” he said. Johar predicts War 2 could open to Rs 45+ crore on day one, while Coolie’s wide appeal may ensure a blockbuster start.

With fans thronging theatres and pre-sales hitting record highs, the Coolie vs War 2 face-off is set to be a historic Independence Day weekend for Indian cinema.