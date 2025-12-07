‘Craziest Hard Launch’: Katy Perry Confirms Relationship With Justin Trudeau In Instagram Photos | World News

Last Updated: December 07, 2025, 07:42 IST

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made their relationship official in a post on Instagram,

Katy Perry posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

Pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made their relationship official via an Instagram post. Perry shared a series of photos and videos from their Japan vacation. In one of the photos, Perry and Trudeau can be seen posing cheek-to-cheek for a selfie. The internet is going gaga over this “craziest hard launch.”

This comes shortly after Katy Perry joined Trudeau at a diplomatic lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yoko.

“Tokyo times on tour and more,” Katy Perry captioned her Instagram post.

Kishida shared a picture from their meeting and mentioned Perry as Trudeau’s “partner”. His post on X reads, “Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch. During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the “Japan-Canada Action Plan,” sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way.”

Internet Says “Craziest Hard Launch”

Netizens seem to not have expected this, as the comment section of Katy Perry’s post is filled with love and awe.

“This might be the craziest hard launch in the history of the free world,” an X user said.

“I just know that Justin is the new MINISTER of her Heart and we are SO HAPPY FOR THAT,” reads a comment on Instagram.

“”Katy and I” is something that I could’ve never imagined,” another social media comment reads.

“This hard launch is stronger than most celebrity couples,” a user commented on X.

December 07, 2025

