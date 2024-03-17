Crew: Kareena Kapoor REVEALS She Is Super-Excited To Work With Tabu, Says ‘Lolo Has Worked With Her So…’

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer The Crew is set to land this March 29. This will be the first time the trio are sharing the screen space. While the teaser and the songs that have been released so far have received ample love from the audience, the makers finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film on Saturday, March 16 and it left fans excited. Now Kareena Kapoor got candid about working alongside Tabu.

At the trailer launch event, Kareena Kapoor said, “I am super excited because I got to work with Tabu for the first time. Lolo (her sister Karishma Kapoor) has worked with her so many times. I had the opportunity and the honour of finally sharing screen space with her.”

From donning the iconic air hostess attire to delivering hilarious dialogues and finding themselves in uproarious situations, the ‘Crew’ trailer captures myriad adventures of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu as they all are trying to hustle in the light of their airlines company going bankrupt. At the same time, it also gives us a glimpse into the zany sisterhood shared by the trio, as they take on every predicament with their quirky sense of humour.

Last year, Rhea Kapoor spoke with News18 about The Crew and said The Crew is ‘the most ambitious film’ she has ever made. “When you work with Tabu and Kareena, there’s this sense of ease. They do everything with so much effortlessness. They’re so professional and freaking good,” she said at the time.

“And the most important thing is that they’re good comedians. That was just a treat to watch on the set. I’ve never experienced this kind of ease in performance and work before, especially when there are multiple actors on set. Working with Diljit was also awesome,” she added.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is scheduled to hit theatres on March 29, 2024. Notably, the film features cameo appearances by Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Produced by Rhea Kapoor, The Crew unfolds against the backdrop of the airline business.