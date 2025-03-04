Cricketer David Warner Makes Acting Debut With Cameo In Telugu Film Robinhood Starring Nithin And Sreeleela

Last Updated: March 04, 2025, 15:18 IST

Australian cricketer David Warner has a cameo in Venky Kudumula’s Telugu film ‘Robinhood’, starring Nithiin. The film, produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni, releases on March 28.

Cricketer David Warner makes movie debut in India.

Australian cricketer David Warner has done a cameo in director Venky Kudumula’s upcoming Telugu action entertainer ‘Robinhood’, featuring actor Nithin in the lead, one of the film’s producers Y Ravi Shankar has now disclosed.

During a promotional event for the film ‘Kingston’, featuring G V Prakash in the lead, the producer was asked for updates on his film Robinhood by the anchor.

Responding to her request, he said Australian cricketer David Warner had done a cameo in the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs. The producer immediately apologised to director Venky Kudumula for having disclosed the information without his permission.

“We are very happy to have launched David Warner in Indian cinema with our ‘Robinhood’,” he said.

On Monday, Telugu actor Nithiin, who plays the lead in Robinhood, participated in a promotional event for actor-music director G V Prakash’s upcoming sea horror fantasy adventure, ‘Kingston’. Nithiin and his Robinhood team were present at the event in a bid to support their film’s music director G V Prakash, who, apart from playing lead, is also turning producer with ‘Kingston’.

‘Robinhood’, as the title suggests, has Nithiin playing a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor. He plays a character called Honey Singh, who is involved in a series of robberies. Nithiin’s character in the film is such that he has no agendas. A courageous person, who has no fear, Nithiin’s character in the film is such that he is willing to take on anybody for the right price.

The release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens last year, has now been pushed to March 28 this year.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Robinhood has Cherry as its CEO and Hari Tummala as its Executive producer. It has been directed by Venky Kudumula and features Nithiin and Sree Leela in the lead.

The film has music by National Award winning music director G V Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Sai Sriram. Art direction for the film is by Raam Kumar and editing is by Koti.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)